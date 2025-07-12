Jordan Spieth’s Poor Habit to ‘Bite Him’ at the Open If Not Fixed Soon, Warns Golf Insider

With hardly a few days left till the 153rd Open Championship begins, golf fans and analysts are buzzing with predictions over who will lift the Claret Jug. While there are several notable names, one name that is absent from that conversation is Jordan Spieth. Once a top player, Spieth has not been performing well for some time. His last win was in 2022. The closest he came to winning this year was 4th place at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Then, an unfortunate WD from the Travelers Championship completely took him out of the winner’s conversation.

On the 5 clubs podcast, host Gary Williams was joined by three analysts, Johnson Wagner, Brendon de Jonge, and Taylor Zarzour, who discussed the top picks and dark horses to have a chance to win next week at Royal Portrush. Williams then popped the question about Jordan Spieth’s chances, who won the 2017 Open when it was hosted at Royal Birkdale. One analyst quickly jumped to his opinion and said, “Spieth’s chances? Zero. Absolute zero. Absolute zero. Not enough consistency there for me. Not enough consistency. Not even close.”

Another quickly joined in to add to that, and said, “Yeah. The driver has been better this year, but it let him down at Oakmont. I think Port Rush is tight, and I think at some point when he gets in contention, he’s going to spray some shots, and I think it’s going to bite him. I could see him finishing top 10, but more likely, you know, making the cut and being also random.” He first highlighted that Spieth’s driving accuracy, which is only 58 %, will cost him at Portrush like it did at Oakmont, where he finished tied 23rd.

Another analyst added that Spieth’s lack of trust in his abilities has been evident in his performances — “But I still worry about that guy trusting what he’s doing that he can repeat the same swing, especially on approach time after time after time.” He also added that Spieth constantly asking his caddy for reassurance before he hits a shot is a habit and another sign that he is not confident in his swing. “But I think that repeating that swing time and time again, trusting it, still asking a lot of questions to his caddy about uh before he pulls the trigger, that that makes me nervous to pick him..” the analyst said.

Since his first-ever WD from a PGA Tour event, Spieth has gotten better. He is looking forward to reaching Northern Ireland this week after welcoming his third baby. Even if Spieth gets in contention, his tendency to hit errant shots under pressure, especially off the tee, will cost him at critical moments. His habit of not trusting himself is a sign that he lacks the confidence he needs before entering Portrush.

To be fair, Spieth has shown flashes of form this season, with 4 top-10s. But the fact remains — he hasn’t lifted a trophy since the 2022 RBC Heritage Open, and many believe his game still lacks the consistency and confidence required to contend on a major stage like Portrush. But what happened to Spieth’s form over the years?

Evolution of Jordan Spieth’s game

Jordan Spieth’s rise to the top of the golf world was nothing short of meteoric. By 2015, he had already captured two majors, ascended to World No. 1, and earned comparisons to legends like Tiger Woods. Known for his razor-sharp putting, calm under pressure, and uncanny ability to scramble from difficult positions, Spieth’s game had a maturity that belied his age. He wasn’t the longest hitter, but his creativity and shot-making set him apart, especially during his iconic run that included wins at the 2015 Masters, 2015 U.S. Open, and the 2017 Open by age 24.

But as the years passed, cracks began to show. Spieth’s swing became less reliable, his driver increasingly erratic, and his once-dominant putting started to waver. Spieth’s last victory was in 2022, and since then, he has missed 17 cuts. Once ranked No. 1, Spieth is now ranked 48th in the world rankings, and he hasn’t been within the top 5 in majors since the 2023 Masters. This year, he missed the cut at the PGA Championship, with a disastrous opening round of 4-over par.

Spieth has also battled injuries, including his most recent during the first round at the Travelers Championship this year. While he also expressed battling a persistent wrist injury and underwent surgery last year, his loss of trust in his mechanics has led to him being surrounded by questions and not expectations.