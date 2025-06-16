Jordan Spieth’s Treatment of Dustin Johnson After Face-Off at Major Speaks Volumes: ‘Didn’t Know…’

It was one of the most dramatic finishes in U.S. Open history, and a moment that perfectly reflected Jordan Spieth’s character. Chambers Bay, 2015: A 21-year-old Spieth had just written his name in the history books, becoming the youngest U.S. Open champion since Bobby Jones. But as the dust settled, Spieth wasn’t thinking about his own triumph. His mind was with Dustin Johnson, his friend who had just suffered one of the most crushing defeats of his career.

The final moments played out like a movie. Johnson reached the 18th green in two, giving himself a 12-foot eagle putt for the win. “I mean, it was—it was unbelievably fast,” Spieth’s caddie, Michael Greller, recalled while revisiting that unforgettable day on Golf.com’s YouTube channel. Johnson missed the eagle, then shockingly missed the short birdie that would’ve forced a playoff.

Inside the scoring tent, Spieth and Greller sat in stunned silence, watching the final putt on a slight broadcast delay. “You know, when he missed that next putt, Jordan and I both just sat there, and like—we didn’t know what to say,” Greller admitted. There was no immediate celebration. “You don’t really want to celebrate because, I mean, Dustin was (and is) a very good friend of ours—and A.J.—and we spent a lot of time with them.”

However, after nearly 20 seconds Greller broke the silence: “‘Dude, you just won the U.S. Open.’” The hug came next, but the weight of the moment lingered. For Greller, simply working that week had already been special: “It was my professional caddie dream just to work this week.” Sitting later with his wife Ellie, Greller still marveled: “And it’s just like, ‘What just happened? Like, how did Jordan just win this?’” That unforgettable moment at Chambers Bay not only marked the start of Spieth’s major legacy but also cemented the foundation of a player-caddie partnership that would grow even stronger over the years.

14 years in, Greller’s words hit even harder

Just five days ago, Michael Greller once again reminded everyone why his bond with Jordan Spieth is so special. Their partnership, now in its 14th year, is built on more than just club selections and yardage calculations—it’s built on trust, loyalty, and genuine friendship. Greller, who first started caddying for Spieth at the 2012 U.S. Open, knows him better than almost anyone inside the ropes.

Reflecting on Spieth’s character during his recent interview with Golf.com, Greller said, “Yeah. You know all the success he’s had as a golfer. I mean, really hasn’t changed him at all. He still treats people the right way.” In an era where fame can quickly shift priorities, Spieth has kept the same friends, same team, and same humble approach to life, whether it’s raising his growing family with wife Annie or spending downtime with friends like Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler. Even off the course, their chemistry shows. Whether it’s navigating tense moments like Chambers Bay or joking after losing a pickleball match last year, Spieth and Greller have weathered it all.