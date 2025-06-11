Jordan Spieth’s True Character Revealed as His Caddie of 14 Years Finally Opens Up

We all know what happened between Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller at the 2025 Masters. Spieth was near the cut line on Friday when frustration peaked at the 18th hole. Spieth’s tee shot hit a tree, landing on the right edge of the fairway, leaving him with a challenging 213-yard shot to the green, partially blocked by overhanging trees. “At this point, 4 is out the window. It’s not happening… I’m so frustrated,” he told Greller, who sternly replied: “Alright, well, get over it. You gotta get over it.” But, hey, Greller’s recent comment on Spieth’s character seems even more relevant, considering how long they have stayed together.

Greller was on Spieth’s bag when he won the 2011 U.S. Junior Amateur, and their friendship deepened when Spieth asked him to caddie for the 2012 U.S. Open, where Spieth finished 21st, the best by an amateur. After turning pro in December 2012, Spieth’s father, Shawn, asked Greller to be Jordan’s full-time caddie, which he accepted by taking a year’s leave from his teaching job. That’s 14 years of player-caddie relationship! Given that, Greller’s words matter when he says what kind of person Jordan Spieth is.

During a recent interview with Golf.com, Greller talked about Jordan Spieth, “Yeah. You know all the success he’s had as a golfer. I mean, really hasn’t changed him at all. He still treats people the right way. He’s, you know, doesn’t live this like he just lives a pretty simple life, quite frankly. And, um, he’s got the same people around him, same friends, you know.” One of Spieth’s standout friendships is with Justin Thomas, whom he first met as 13-year-olds at a junior tournament in Texas, both shooting 68s. Another important friend is Rickie Fowler, and together they form what Tour fans call golf’s “spring break group” after sharing a holiday.

Of course, in his family life, Spieth maintains the same consistency, as Greller puts it. “He married his high school sweetheart. It’s been fun to see him as a dad now. I mean, that’d be the one part of Jordan that has changed is, you know, off the course, you know, he’s not just watching Sports Center at night,” Greller added.

Jordan Spieth married his high school sweetheart, Annie Verret, in 2018. They welcomed their son, Sammy, in November 2021, and their family grew with the birth of their daughter, Sophie, in September 2023. Recently, Jordan announced they are expecting their third child in July. The love in their family is clear, as they were all present at this year’s Par-3 Contest at Augusta National.

But, of course, there’s another important friendship that Jordan Spieth shares–and it’s with Greller himself. There’s one standout moment from their 14 years of partnership. In 2024, Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler played a pickleball exhibition against Dirk Nowitzki and John Isner. After the match, Spieth felt the pressure of being the worst player on the court in front of 500 fans. To deflect, he turned to his caddie, Greller, and asked if that was how it felt to hit shots at iconic holes like 17 at Sawgrass or 16 at Phoenix. “He’s like yeah. He’s like, that’s why I’ll either hit it really close or I’ll miss the green,” Spieth added. As fun as their relationship is, there are also a few sad moments.

Michael Greller has one regret when it comes to Jordan Spieth

In 2015, during the Open Championship at St. Andrews, caddie Michael Greller faced a pivotal moment alongside golfer Jordan Spieth. Having already won the Masters and the U.S. Open that year, Spieth was in contention for his third major title. On the 18th hole, he had a chance to secure a playoff spot but came up short with his approach shot after choosing a gap wedge. This aggressive decision left him with a nearly impossible 40-foot putt for birdie. In 2024, Greller expressed regret over the club selection during an interview on The Scoop with GOLF’s Claire Rogers, stating, “If I had a re-do… I wish he would have hit it to 20 feet behind it.”

The emotional impact of the loss was profound for Greller, who admitted, “I actually cried after that one I was so upset,” during the same interview. This defeat was particularly significant as it not only cost Spieth a chance at winning the Open but also the opportunity to achieve a historic feat by winning all four majors in a single year. “So that’s probably one that I think about,” Greller reflected. Spieth still needs a PGA Championship win to achieve his Grand Slam. He missed the cut at Quail Hollow this year. Do you think he still has a chance, with Greller still on his bag?