Jordan Spieth Sends LeBron James a Strong Message About His Golf Swing After It Went Viral

In 2022, J.R. Smith, a former teammate of LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers, shared his thoughts on James’s potential future in golf: “LeBron is a person who, if he’s not good at it, he doesn’t want to do it.” Fast-forward three years, and J.R. Smith’s prediction appears off the mark. In 2025, LeBron James remains moderately skilled at golf, yet his enthusiasm for the sport hasn’t wavered. Recently, James’s viral video showed him teeing off at an undisclosed course, sporting a striped shirt, shorts, with a cigar in his mouth. However, when PGA Tour pro Jordan Spieth watched the video, one specific detail stood out to him.

During a recent appearance on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, Jordan Spieth kicked off the conversation with “I saw the video.” But what does he think of LeBron James’s swings and golfing journey? Spieth began on a positive note, “He’s, it’s really, it’s pretty solid. You know, a lot of times other athletes go to golf, and they start swinging super long, and their arms go everywhere, and it’s compact, so there’s some potential to obviously get a lot more power into it. Um, but he’s off to a good start there.”

However, Jordan Spieth pinpointed specific areas for improvement in LeBron James’s technique, most notably his limited wrist usage during the swing. Given that, Spieth continued, “Um, you know, it’s just kind of an arm swing. So, he’s just gonna… he could just get a lot more power if he let that club float a little, use his wrist a little bit as he goes back.” Spieth also noticed James’ restricted backswing length and said, “You know, that the club only gets like what looks like a half swing. So, you know, he gets a little bit more of a turn, throws his wrists into it a little bit. He can gain 30 yards, you know, in 30 minutes.”

He began playing golf at the age of 10 and has taken part in various celebrity golf tournaments. Notably, in 2023, LeBron James won the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe with a dramatic eagle on the final hole. Even impressively, this isn’t the first time LeBron James’ s(lack of) golf skills have gone viral.

In 2022, a video clip of The L-Train’s golf swing at Topgolf went viral due to its rough technique and unpredictable follow-through. Despite his strength, his swing lacked finesse, which made it a widely discussed topic online. Having taken a note of both the viral clips, another PGA Tour pro, Min Woo Lee, said of this recent viral video, “come a long way since the topgolf video 😅.” But, hey, LeBron James isn’t the only NBA star trying to get his swings right!

NBA legend Charles Barkley thinks golf is a “very special game.”

In May, Charles Barkley flew to Birmingham for a Pro-Am event ahead of the 2025 PGA Champions Tour season opener, The Tradition. But, during his round, he not only shared his packed schedule but also jokingly explained why golf trumps pickleball in his post-NBA life.

Talking about the sport, Barkley said, “Golf is interesting. It’s fun. It’s exciting. It’s one of the few sports you can play as you get older. I’m not stupid enough to try and play pickleball. That’s just stupid. But golf is one of the few sports you can play as you get older. It’s something you can do with your kids. It’s something you can do with your grandkids hopefully one day. It’s a very special game.”

Charles Barkley was once the butt of jokes regarding his golf skills, but he has made significant strides in recent years. His old swing was infamous for its awkward, stuttering motion. His transformation even included trying hypnosis to improve his game. On 101 ESPN, he revealed that he sought hypnosis to perfect his swing, showcasing his dedication to the sport.

“You know how they hypnotize people, I actually went to a hypnosis. I woke up with the same sh*tty golf swing,” Chuck said. He went in hoping for a miracle but emerged with the same flawed swing, though he humorously noted that at least he enjoyed a good nap. So, it looks like golf is doing a pretty great job in attracting top NBA names!