Jordan Spieth Shuts Down Injury Concerns Immediately After Turbulent TPC Sawgrass Round

The PGA Tour season is going on in full flow. With The Players Championship underway, the best players in the world will be fighting it out for the ultimate prize. While Rory McIlroy will try to defend his crown from last year, there will be some really strong opponents coming at him. And one such name is Jordan Spieth. Following a bizarre round at the TPC Sawgrass, the American golfer provided an important health update.

“My wrist, it’s awesome. I don’t think much about it. There’s days where I wake up and it’s tighter and l’ve got to get it loosened up because one of the key factors to my ball control is using my wrists more. I used to use it a lot more and then I got away from it when I was hurt,” said Spieth.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Surely, Spieth having zero issues with his wrist is welcome news. He also explained how the off-season helped him to recover well without having to opt for a traditional rehabilitation. Moreover, in the recent couple of tournaments, the US golfer has felt pretty confident as his wrist has not given him much trouble.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reuters Golf – The 152nd Open Championship – Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, Scotland, Britain – July 19, 2024 Jordan Spieth of the U.S. lines up a putt on the 10th green during the second round REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

For the uninitiated, Spieth had a lingering wrist issue from 2023. Playing with his son Sammy, he injured his wrist but did not opt for surgery. But that was a mistake as his wrist never healed. Having re-injuredhimself while reaching for a toaster, the golfer finally had surgery back in August 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

And since then, slowly but steadily, Spieth’s wrist has gotten better. But his early outing at the TPC Sawgrass was nothing short of bizarre. The golfer headed to the closing hole on Day 1 at 1-under. Unfortunately, making a double bogey six, Spieth got a 1-over round. Next up, Friday morning, too, proved to be a tricky one for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stuck at the greenside bunker at 10th, he had another unfortunate bogey. Soon after, he reclaimed his form, dropping a birdie at the par-5 11th.

Asking about his performance, one of the reporters said, “Later today, will you be able to think mostly about the good stuff and sort of set the finish?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Spieth immediately replied, “Never. Have you ever played golf?”

At the moment, the golfer is heading into the weekend with a T19 standing. And while he will be looking to improve, Spieth got some interesting advice from a golf commentator involving Scottie Scheffler.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golf commentator urges Jordan Spieth to rethink grip amid consistency quest

Right before the 2026 Players Championship began, Spieth, while talking to the media, shared how he feels that consistency might help him to reach the zenith in the sport. While Spieth tried to analyze his own gameplay, one member of the golfing community had a suggestion for Spieth.

Imago SILVIS, IL – JULY 07: Golfer Jordan Spieth as seen on the 18 green during the John Deere Golf PGA, Golf Herren Classic final round on July 07, 2024, at TPC Deere Run, Silvis IL. Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire GOLF: JUL 07 PGA John Deere Classic EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240707134

Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray shared his opinion on how he feels Spieth must work on his grip primarily to improve his performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wish he would change his grip,” said Murray. He drew reference to the World number 1 golfer and added, “Jordan Spieth…look at Scottie Scheffler, the way he grips the club, and the way Spieth does, and Spieth has made changes with a poor grip..I don’t see the point in that, but it’s hard to criticise someone with such a good record.”

However, another golf analyst, Rich Beem, shared a different take. Beem mentioned that it might be tough for Spieth to change his gameplay techniques at 32 years of age.