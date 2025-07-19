Jordan Spieth Silently Claims Open Feat Even Rory McIlroy Would be Envious of

Jordan Spieth hasn’t lifted a trophy in over three seasons—but don’t let that fool you. While critics point to his winless streak and call it a slump, there’s one place where the three-time major winner continues to quietly thrive: The Open Championship. In a tournament designed to test every ounce of patience and skill, Spieth has remained one of the most dependable forces in the field.

No matter the conditions or the venue, Spieth shows up. Now 12-for-12 in made cuts at The Open, he’s once again proving why links golf suits his creative style. This week, he’s eyeing his eighth consecutive top-25 finish at the championship—a streak that speaks louder than any win column stat. While others wrestle with the winds and bunkers, Spieth finds a rhythm where few can.

One such name might be Rory McIlroy. Spieth and McIlroy have followed strikingly similar career arcs—both were early major winners, both have captured a Claret Jug, and both now sit just one major shy of the career Grand Slam. Rory finally claimed his long-awaited Masters win earlier this year to complete the set. Spieth, on the other hand, still needs a PGA Championship title to join that elite club. But when it comes to The Open, it’s Spieth who has been the more consistent performer in recent years.

Not only has he extended his flawless cut streak to 12, but Spieth is now closing in on his eighth straight top-25 finish at The Open—a stat that speaks volumes about his command of links golf. The challenges of links play are unique: coastal layouts, unpredictable weather, punishing roughs, and pot bunkers demand creativity and finesse over power. It’s a brand of golf that many struggle to master. But Spieth seems to thrive in it.

He finished T25 at Royal Liverpool last year and T23 the year before that. In 2021, he nearly pulled off the win, finishing solo second behind Collin Morikawa. And at the 150th Open in St Andrews, he was in contention again, finishing T8. The form may not always be spectacular, but it’s consistent, and it’s persistent. Meanwhile, McIlroy’s journey at The Open has been far more turbulent.

Though widely considered one of the best players of his generation, The Open hasn’t always smiled on Rory. He’s missed the cut three times, with the most emotional of those coming in 2019 at Royal Portrush—his home turf in Northern Ireland. A rough start on day one left him scrambling. Despite a valiant second round, he fell just short and missed the cut, leaving the course visibly emotional. It was a rare glimpse into how much this tournament means to him. Now, six years later, both McIlroy and Spieth are back at Royal Portrush—and both have made the cut. But how did their opening rounds unfold?

Opening Rounds of Rory and Jordan at The Open…

McIlroy wasn’t about to let history repeat itself. After opening with a 70, he improved with a 69 in round two. Though five shots behind the leader, Brian Harman, Rory remains confident in his approach. He knows Portrush is the kind of course that demands discipline. “You can’t just go super low and run away with it,” he said. “You have to be smart, know where to make par, and know when to go for birdie. Everyone has to play it the same way.” With growing momentum and a loyal home crowd behind him, McIlroy is optimistic. “I’ll need everything working well this weekend to make a move,” he added.

And for Spieth, the path mirrored Rory’s in many ways.

After a rocky start—four bogeys led to a 73 on Thursday—Spieth bounced back on Friday with a confident 69, putting himself back in the conversation. His 2025 season has been a patchwork of ups and downs, but when his game clicks, especially at The Open, he has a knack for hanging around in the biggest moments.

Just like McIlroy, Spieth is still chasing his first win of the year. As the weekend progresses, both players will be hoping to sharpen their form and make a charge up the leaderboard. What unfolds next could define how their seasons—and perhaps their careers—are remembered.