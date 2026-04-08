Jordan Spieth Speaks Out on Facing Big Snub at Augusta National: ‘Didn’t Even Get Asked’

For one so well-known as Jordan Spieth, the silence at Augusta National Golf Club was deafening. The 2015 champion arrived at The Masters without the usual early buzz surrounding his name. Even as he is going to have his 13th Masters start in 2026, the Golf Club decided not to ask him something that many believe should be part of his routine.

“Jordan Spieth nearly went the entire lead-up to this Masters without being asked to do media. Of course, I requested him after walking a few holes on Wednesday morning,” Brentley Romine reported in an X post.

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“Probably. I didn’t even get asked, I don’t think,” Spieth said when asked about it during a media press conference. “Right. Yeah. No. Probably, and it’s nice. I had a lot going on from Sunday night until now anyways, so to be able to try to catch up on rest while still getting enough done out here, it’s felt like a lot of golf this week, which has been good.”

Augusta National schedules select players for pre-tournament interviews. These interviews are done on Monday and Tuesday. This year, the invitees included top names like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, and others. However, Augusta National Golf Club did not invite Jordan Spieth for media duties.

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While the reporter questioned if it was the first time, it wasn’t. Jordan Spieth’s name was absent from the 2025 Masters press conference schedule as well, and he appeared before the media on Wednesday. In fact, after his 2015 Masters win and consistent form afterward, he had been a regular at these interviews.

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There’s no clear reason behind his omission yet; however, it’s likely because of his declining form.

The American professional’s last win on the PGA Tour came in 2022 at the RBC Heritage. Before that, he won 12 times between 2013 and 2021, including the 2015 Masters and the 2015 US Open.

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He has had several good finishes. In fact, he has made a few top-10 finishes in 2023, 2024, and 2025. However, his form is not the same as it used to be. In his past 13 major appearances, Spieth has had only one top 20 finish, at the 2025 Masters where he finished T14.

He did find some good form ahead of the 2026 Masters. This year, he has had 8 starts and made the cut in 7 of them. The missed cut came early in the season, at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open. But recently, he had two T11 finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Valspar Championship. He also finished T12 at the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

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Yet, amid his declining form and the snub, Jordan Spieth has still found strong support for contention.

Kevin Kisner backs Jordan Spieth because of his 2026 stats

Kevin Kisner predicts Jordan Spieth could contend at the Masters 2026 if his putting heats up at Augusta. He cited that the American professional has strong ball-striking capabilities. To add to that, he has had multiple top 15 to top 25 finishes this season until now.

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“How about a little Jordan Spieth Green Jacket revival?” Kisner said, speaking on the Fore Play Podcast. “He’s not making any putts, but he feels so comfortable on the Augusta greens that if that little flatstick gets hot, and he’s cocky enough, I just think he could be around.”

Kevin Kisner also revealed that Spieth has been playing par threes under par this season. Augusta National has 4 par-threes on holes 4, 6, 12, and 16. The 4x PGA Tour winner says that if Jordan Spieth can birdie these par-threes, he has a real chance of winning the Masters again after over a decade.

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Support from Kevin Kisner reinforces that Jordan Spieth still has the tools to contend at The Masters. That belief adds an interesting contrast to his quiet lead-up. This rare media omission from Augusta National Golf Club may have given him exactly the reset he needed.