Jordan Spieth Takes Risky Decision as Tensions Boil Over at Pebble Beach

Most PGA Tour pros usually play it safe in situations like the onefaced on Saturday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Spieth, however, went for a bold 228-yard shot. The moment happened on par 5-14 when the ball was up against the cliff.

Spieth’s ball sat against a cliffside lie near the ocean on the par-5 14th hole. He had a choice—take the unplayable drop, absorb the penalty stroke, or play a conventional approach. He took the shot: 228 yards, through rough and rocks, to the green.

Golf on CBS posted the 43-second Skratch clip, calling it just another day at Pebble Beach with Jordan Spieth. By morning, it had accumulated 7,769 views.

Spieth started Round 3 at T-10. He had a bogey-free 66 at Spyglass Hill, highlighted by a holed wedge for eagle on the par-4 9th. He followed that with a 68 at Pebble Beach, making an eagle on the par-5 6th. After 16 holes on Saturday, he was at −14, four shots behind Akshay Bhatia, and part of a T7 group trying to stay in contention with a Sunday round that moved up because of a Pacific storm.

An unplayable drop on 14 led to a bogey. That bogey put Spieth five shots back, not four. The difference between those numbers is the same margin he has faced in 13 starts at this event. He has one win in 2017 at −19, six top-10 finishes, and nine top-25s. Only twice has he finished outside the top 40. The numbers do not add up through a standard path.

Before the tournament, Spieth noted at his pre-tournament press conference that the wrist rebuilt in August 2024 is no longer a variable—that the reps needed to sharpen his execution under pressure are exactly what rounds like Saturday’s deliver. The 14th hole was that rep. A real one, with real consequences, at a venue that has given him more defining moments than any course outside Augusta.

Jordan Spieth’s 2022 cliffside shot at Pebble Beach changed the course permanently

Third round, 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Spieth’s drive on the par-4 8th settled inches from a 68-foot vertical drop. Rocks below. Pacific Ocean below that. He had 150 yards to the pin and an eroded false edge under his feet. He played it — a reverse-pivot, quiet-lower-body swing designed to keep his weight from shifting forward.

CBS on-course reporter Colt Knost said, “This is downright terrifying.” Nick Faldo added: “I don’t think I could do that.”

Spieth reached the greenside rough, got up-and-down, and told caddie Michael Greller: “That was the most nerve-wracking shot I’ve ever hit in my life.”

He shot 63 that round. Finished solo second at −17, two shots behind Tom Hoge.

Pebble Beach later moved the hazard line back on the 8th hole and thickened the rough in that area. This was a direct response to guests trying to copy Spieth’s shot during casual rounds. The ground where Spieth stood was officially reclassified. Pebble Beach has hosted six U.S. Opens, but it changed a hazard line for a Pro-Am third round. Four years later, on a different hole, the result was the same. Par. Clip. 7,769 views before sunrise.

Round 4 tee times are now an hour earlier because of the Pacific storm. Bhatia leads at −20, Collin Morikawa is second at −17, and a group at −15 stands between Spieth and the leaders. Four shots is the gap that will decide Sunday. Notably, the 14th hole has already shown what Spieth is capable of doing at this course.

