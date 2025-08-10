Jordan Spieth to Face $60 Million Setback at FedEx St. Jude Championship Amid Poor Form

Jordan Spieth’s rough week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship has brought his 2025 season to an early end—ending both his playoff hopes and his chance at the massive $60 million still up for grabs in the last two FedEx Cup events. He arrived in Memphis ranked 48th in the standings, needing a strong finish to crack the Top 50 and qualify for the BMW Championship and Tour Championship. But after three underwhelming rounds (69-70-70 for T41 at 1-under), Spieth dropped to 54th and fell short. Instead of chasing millions and glory, his season now ends with disappointment. “I’m certainly on the outside looking in right now, and I recognize that…” he admitted.

This abrupt exit means Spieth won’t compete for a share of the $20 million purse at the BMW Championship nor the $40 million at the season-ending Tour Championship—a combined $60 million in winnings, with $3.6 million going to each event’s winner. For a player accustomed to the biggest stage, missing out on both prize money and broadcast spotlight is a sharp blow, especially with no victories since his 2022 RBC Heritage win.

Moreover, there are broader ramifications for Spieth: falling outside the Top 50 will impact his schedule and earning power in 2026, when only Top 50 finishers are guaranteed entry to signature events with the richest purses. And with the Ryder Cup approaching, Spieth’s fading form—just four Top 10s and two Top 5s in seventeen events—could jeopardize his place on Team USA. “Making the Ryder Cup team was my loftiest goal to start the season…” he declared, but the Memphis miss makes for a nervous wait.

Especially given the fact that the 3 rookies (Chris Gotterup, Cam Young, and Ben Griffin), will not make decisions easier for Captain Keegan Bradley.

However, it wasn’t just Spieth feeling the sting. Wyndham Clark, the reigning U.S. Open champion, fell from 43rd to 53rd. Young star Aldrich Potgieter slid from 43rd to 52nd, and J.T. Poston finished 51st despite a T26 showing. Veteran players like Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, and Max Homa also ended up far outside playoff contention. The St. Jude Championship’s crowded leaderboard delivered plenty of drama—and heartbreak—for more than a few fan favorites.

However, for all the tension and drama, the St. Jude Championship wasn’t without lighter moments—particularly involving Spieth. Early in the week, while battling nerves and expectations, Spieth found himself at the center of viral attention thanks to legendary prankster Eli Manning.

Manning is taking gridiron mischief to the PGA Tour

Known as an immortal quarterback for the New York Giants and a two-time Super Bowl MVP, Eli Manning has created a post-retirement persona that’s just as legendary—trading clutch passes for clever pranks and quick-witted banter. His journey from the turf to pop culture’s “hall of fame” has been marked by elaborate stunts, laugh-out-loud moments, and a passion for golf that puts him at the top of PGA Tour venues. Legendary for his spirited locker-room antics, Manning hasn’t slowed down since leaving football in 2020, becoming a favorite among fans for viral social media and impromptu gags.

Golf, often viewed as the domain of stoicism, has become his new playground. Manning is now a member at Augusta National and a familiar face around PGA Tour events, merging his love for sport with his flair for comedy. But it was at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship that Manning’s reputation as the sport’s “legendary prankster” truly took root with a series of uproarious disguises.

Showing up in Memphis, Manning launched his most memorable trick: decked out in a convincing FedEx courier uniform, clipboard in hand, he wandered the driving range and practice grounds, fooling everyone from spectators to top-tier stars. He approached Jordan Spieth, squinting at his ID, pretending to not be able to pronounce his name correctly, and asking, “Are you a golfer or a caddie?” When Spieth recognized Manning, he laughed and quipped, “I didn’t see you at first. This was pretty good.” The exchange set the mood for the wild week and revealed Spieth’s ability to find humor in disappointment.