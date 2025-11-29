Jordan Spieth to Stay Untouched Despite Falling Out of World Top 60, Reports PGA Tour Insider

For the first time since his meteoric rise, Jordan Spieth has fallen out of the world’s top 60, a benchmark that should lock him out of the PGA Tour’s biggest events. But for Spieth, the rules don’t seem to apply.

Jordan Spieth has been one of the notable modern-day icons. Back in 2013, the US pro golfer got his first big break when he won the John Deere Classic. Instantly, he jumped in rankings from No. 120 to No. 59. Spieth reached a world No. 1 ranking and also consistently featured in the top three till 2018. Unfortunately, despite his success, Spieth, for the first time, has slipped out of the Top 60 in the world. But surprisingly, that might not affect the pro-golfer at all!

As per the latest world rankings released, Spieth is ranked at 61. In a recent episode of the ‘Golf Podcast with Rex & Lav,’ PGA Tour insiders Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard delved deep into the topic of Spieth. Lavner kicked off proceedings by stating that the golfers who were within the top 60 would have a chance to play in the initial couple of signature events of 2026. But soon, Hoggard pointed out that despite falling out of the top 60, Spieth won’t have a problem getting into both events.

Hoggard pointed out that since Spieth has sponsorship with AT&T, he will be featured at the Pebble Beach. “You and I have touched on this before and I was talking with one tour player about this and they pointed out really, really quickly that Jordan Spieth’s main sponsor is AT&T. So, he’s getting into Pebble Beach,” said Hoggard. Next up, he also touched upon how Spieth will be getting into the Genesis, too. The answer is quite simple. Due to his innately good relationship with the likes of Tiger Woods.

“And it doesn’t seem likely at all that he’s not getting into Genesis. Tiger Woods is the host there. He clearly has a good relationship. He’s going to get in there as well,” added Hoggard. Meanwhile, Lavner expressed significant frustrations about how the PGA still allows sponsor exemptions on the biggest of stages. Lashing out at the system, Lavner chimed in, saying, “You have this meritocracy with the PGA Tour, and yet you still have these handouts into the biggest, biggest money, biggest career-changing events. It doesn’t make sense. I wish the PJ tour would do away with them. They are not. They have not. And so this is the predicament we’re in.”

Thus, it is pretty clear that Spieth, despite losing out on his top 60 ranking, will be getting some privileged opportunities to bounce back next year. And while he has been struggling recently, Gary Player seems to be aware of the exact reason for it.

Gary Player points out the reason for Jordan Spieth’s decline in form

In August 2025, Gary Player revealed how he believes that Jordan Spieth can indeed be the ‘standard’ in golf. But he pointed out the reason that he believes might be acting behind the decline in Spieth’s quality of game. In a YouTube video shared by The Golf Supply, Player shared, “Jordan Spieth, I think, is the best golfer in the world, but in my opinion, he was taught the wrong thing. He was taught the wrong thing. And he just went downhill.”

Imago MEMPHIS, TN – AUGUST 15: Jordan Spieth (USA) during the opening round of the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship on August 15, 2024 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Wade Icon Sportswire) GOLF: AUG 15 PGA, Golf Herren FedExCup Playoffs – FedEx St. Jude Championship EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon081524236

He believes a low standard of coaching is the tragic reason for Spieth’s decline. “If you had a man like Ben Hogan teaching Jordan Spieth, he would be the best in the world. He’s such a competitor, such a wonderful man. A wonderful guy for golf, the best short game, oh man, best course management, but, man, he just can’t hit the ball, ya know? That is a tragedy”, shared the retired golfer.

The South African legend feels that Spieth is one of the best golfers in the world, but unfortunately, it’s the wrong techniques that are taking things ‘downhill’ for the American. He also took a dig at the bowed wrist technique that has risen as a thing taught to Americans predominantly. He shared his observation and added, “You’re gone. Your golf career is limited.” Now that Spieth’s name is out of the top 60 positions in the list, only time will tell how the future pans out for the PGA star.