Jordan Spieth WITB May 2026: PGA Tour Star’s Golf Equipment at CJ Cup Byron Nelson Explored

At the Cadillac Championship in late April, Jordan Spieth opened with a 7-under 65 and tied for second after Round 1. He carried that momentum into the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink, where he started with 1-under 69 and briefly shared the lead. The middle rounds were where he struggled, as his putter went cold through Friday and Saturday.

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However, he recovered with a final round 68 to finish T18. The 13-time PGA Tour winner could not complete the career Grand Slam this year, but his ball striking remained a consistent bright spot across both events. A big reason for that was the equipment change he had made right before the Cadillac Championship, and the same setup has stayed in the bag since.

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What is Jordan Spieth carrying in his bag at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2026?

Driver: Titleist GTS2

Loft: 10°, adjusted to 9.25°

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Velocore+Black 60g X-Stiff

Setting: SureFit D1 Hosel

Spieth had been using the Titleist TSR2 for years, two full generations behind the current Titleist line. He finally made the jump to the GTS2 at the Cadillac Championship. The decision came after he noticed his shots were spinning too much and costing him distance. He tested his options on the course with a launch monitor, and the GTS2 gave him the lowest spin he was looking for.

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Fairway Wood: Titleist GTS2

Loft: 15°

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Velocore+Black 70g X-Stiff

Previous Model: Titleist TSR3

The 3-wood also got the same upgrade as the driver. He also swapped his old Mitsubishi Tensei shaft for the heavier Ventus Black 7X, better suited for swing speed, as he has rebuilt since his wrist surgery. Jordan Spieth openly admitted it was still a work in progress at Doral. “I’m going to go hit a few on the range and continue to fall in love with it,” he said. The early signs on the course have been very encouraging for him.

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Hybrid: Titleist TSi2

Loft: 21°

Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 9 X

Previous Model: in the bag since 2021

Up third is his hybrid. This is an old faithful off the bag, and it tells you everything about how Spieth is with his equipment. The TSi 2 was released back in 2021, making it one of the oldest clubs in play among regular PGA Tour contenders. The club does exactly what it needs to do, delivering a consistent mid-trajectory carry shape from 21 degrees. While the rest of his bag has evolved, the TSi2 has never been seriously challenged for its spot.

Irons: Titleist T100

Shaft: Project X 125 6.5

Model: 2025

The T100 irons have been in Spieth’s bag for several years, and the current model is the 2025 version, updated but still very much in the same family he has trusted since his peak years. He once described them as looking “almost like a blade with forgiveness of the cavity back,” and that philosophy suits how he plays. The Project X 125 6.5 shaft runs throughout, keeping the feel consistent from the long irons down to the 9-iron.

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM11

Loft: 46°, 52°, 56°, 60°

Shafts: Project X 125 6.5 (46°) / Project X 120 6.0 (52°, 56°, 60°)

Previous Model: Vokey SM10

Talking about his wedges, Jordan Spieth moved into the SM11s for the 2026 season. Staying firmly in the Vokey family he trusted throughout his career, the gap wedge intentionally matches his iron shafts for consistency. In contrast, the three scoring wedges use the softer 120-6.0 profile to feel. Nobody on the tour gets more creative with the wedge in hand than Spieth. Getting this part of the bag right matters more to him than to everyone else in the field.

Putter: TP Mills Trad II

Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Flatso 1.0

Style: Blade

In play since: 2025 WM Phoenix Open

Spieth won all three of his majors with a Scotty Cameron 009 Triple Black, one of the most distinctive blades in the modern game. In early 2025, he made the switch to the TP Mills Trad II. It is a carbon steel blade that shares the same clean, minimal aesthetic as the Cameron, but delivers a softer feel at impact and plays at a slightly lower loft. The putting remains one of the most watched aspects of his game every week he tees up.

Ball: Titleist Pro V1X Left Dash

The last but certainly not the least. The ball change was the headline of the 2026 season. Spieth has played the standard Pro V1X for virtually his entire career and has always insisted a ball change would be extremely rare. However, that changed after he repeatedly noticed good iron shots landing short. The excess spin was costing him distance and control. After testing the left dash, he felt his spin reduced by 300 to 500 RPM across the bag. “I’ve always played the highest spinning ball because I thought I needed it in the long irons,” he explained. “Now with added speed, my spin rates are fine, if not too high.”

If his planning works out in his favour, he will be walking out of the tournament with the Jikji Trophy in his hand.