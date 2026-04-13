Jordan Spieth’s Bunker Shot and Beyond: What You May Have Missed From Masters 2026

Rory McIlroy just made history with back-to-back Masters wins. But while everyone was watching him slip on the green jacket, Augusta served up some wonderful moments that barely made it to your timeline. From jungle escapes to broken drivers, here are five moments from the 2026 Masters you probably missed.

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1. Rory McIlroy’s wholesome celebration with Poppy

After clinching his second consecutive Masters, all eyes should have gone to one five-year-old in the crowd. Poppy McIlroy was already clapping before the cameras even found her. The moment was brief, unscripted, and somehow more emotional than the trophy lift itself.

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In his winner’s speech, Rory said Augusta has become Poppy’s favorite week of the year. Rory McIlroy joked it might be for the Par 3 Contest or the all-you-can-eat ice cream in the players’ building. Like any five-year-old, she covered her face at the dad joke.

And then there was the green jacket ceremony. Poppy stood with her mom, clapping for her dad in the biggest moment of his career. A five-year-old stole the show at Augusta and she did not even try.

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2. Jordan Spieth’s bunker shot

The 13th hole at Augusta is one of the most pressure-packed par 5s in major golf, and Spieth found himself in the bunker during the final round. What came next sent the Augusta crowd into a frenzy. He holed out from the sand for an eagle, one of the most electric single moments of the entire week.

The shot reminds you why Spieth is one of the most watchable players on tour regardless of his leaderboard position. The patrons at Augusta completely lost it, and so did Speith’s reaction, “WOOOO.”

He shot four under par for the day and finished the tournament tied for 12th place. The scoreboard might not scream must-watch, but Jordan Spieth’s Sunday at Augusta absolutely was.

While Spieth was making eagles, someone else was watching a two-shot lead disappear in real time.

3. Justin Rose’s collapse

Rose walked onto the back nine on Sunday holding a two-shot lead; birdies on 8 and 9 had just put him firmly in control. The patrons were looking forward to having him don the Green Jacket, but then Amen Corner happened. He pushed his approach at 11 and could not get up and down.

On the 12th he pulled his tee shot left and then fully chunked his chip, the ball not even reaching the green. The hole that has swallowed so many Masters dreams did it again. Rose went from two shots clear to watching the leaderboard tilt completely against him across just two holes.

He could not birdie 13 either, three-putting the par 5 after what he himself called a brave approach. He went from leading the Masters to finishing in a four-way tie for third at ten under, two shots behind Rory McIlroy.

Rose’s collapse hurt. What happened next on that same back nine was something else entirely.

4. Haotong Li’s from the forest

Li went into Sunday at seven under and was in contention, and then Augusta did what it does. A tee shot into the trees on the 13th triggered a spiral that is painful to watch back. A penalty stroke left him on five strokes before he was anywhere near the green.

From the bushes, stuck between the bunkers, he then putted right across the green and into Rae’s Creek. Three more strokes just to finish the hole. He walked off with a quintuple bogey 10, dropping from T7 to T38 in a single hole.

All of this while playing through illness. Li admitted he had spent much of the week on the toilet, nearly withdrew during round two, and had no energy on the range Sunday morning. That he was even in contention going into the back nine says everything about how hard he competed all week.

5. Tyrrell Hatton jumping

Hatton spent Round 2 hitting all 18 greens in regulation, becoming only the third player in 30 years to achieve that at Augusta. He shot a 66, the best round of his Masters career, on a course that routinely humiliates even the most composed players in the world.

At some point during the week, there was Hatton mid-round, jumping, maybe to celebrate or to see his shot. The exact round is unclear, but the energy was unmistakably, unapologetically his. He said people will either like him on the course or not, and he won’t care.

Well, you all have seen the last one, but it can’t be missed!

Special Mention: Sergio Garcia’s Club Slash

After pushing his tee shot at No. 2 on Sunday, Garcia slammed his club into the tee box. Then he swung at a cooler nearby, which snapped the head clean off his driver. All of this happened within seconds, with playing partner Jon Rahm watching from the fairway beside him.

Then, for reasons only Sergio Garcia can explain, he picked up Rahm’s bag and carried it down the second fairway himself. He later received a formal code of conduct warning from Augusta National’s competition committee chairman Geoff Yang. When asked about the conversation, Garcia simply replied, “I’m not going to tell you.”

He did express his lack of pride in it, which could be considered the most understated statement of the entire week. Garcia is a former Masters champion, a generational talent, and somehow still the most chaotic presence in any field he enters. Augusta has never once been boring when Sergio shows up.

What was your favorite moment from all of them?