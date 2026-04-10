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Jordan Spieth’s Caddie Nearly Loses His Cool After Strange Augusta Moment

Abhijit Raj

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Apr 9, 2026 | 11:23 PM EDT

HomeGolf

Jordan Spieth’s Caddie Nearly Loses His Cool After Strange Augusta Moment

Abhijit Raj

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Apr 9, 2026 | 11:23 PM EDT

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At Augusta National, caddies stand out in their white uniforms. You can spot their every move from far away, and cameras catch everything for viewers around the world. That kind of attention can be tough, and on Thursday, during the first round of the 2026 Masters, it put Jordan Spieth’s caddie, Michael Greller, in the spotlight on the 15th green.

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During the broadcast, Greller appeared tense as Jordan Spieth prepared to putt. There was a movement from someone repairing a divot near the 16th hole that caught his attention, and Greller walked towards him to intervene. Now, Spieth is the kind of guy who remains unbothered by people or noise, and Greller missed Spieth’s request to refrain from intervening.

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“Right when I’m looking up I was just seeing white just move,” Spieth said after the round. “Normally, I would be like, hey, Mikey, and then he normally says it, and it’s not an issue. He didn’t hear him.”

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Jordan Spieth was already in trouble on the hole. His second shot from the right greenside bunker fell short, leaving him 30 feet from the flag. A distraction caught his eye, but he still believed he hit the putt he wanted. He missed the next putt as well. The hole cost him strokes, but the exchange with his caddie had no impact on the scorecard.

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“No big deal. Still got into it, and when I hit the putt, I thought I hit the putt I wanted.”

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The 15th hole has been a problem for Spieth before. In 2024, he made a quadruple-bogey nine there, the only player in two decades with multiple scores of nine or worse on that hole. The pattern continued on Thursday: a poor bunker shot and a missed putt. Spieth has never managed to solve the 15th at Augusta.

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Augusta has put Greller in the spotlight before. At the 2025 Masters, after Spieth’s tee shot on 18 hit a tree and left him with 210 yards to navigate, Greller was blunt: ‘Alright, well get over it. You gotta get over it.’

The moment drew attention, with fans split on whether Greller went too far or simply showed how a long-term partnership works under pressure. As Spieth has made clear, Greller’s job is not to take on his frustration but to keep him focused.

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Their teamwork on the course is all about precision. Once, Spieth corrected Greller’s yardage call from 250 to 278 during a conversation, and that high standard has stayed the same throughout their ten years together.

Jordan Spieth showed composure in the press conference. With 13 appearances at Augusta, he understands that staying calm is essential. He applied the same approach with his caddie. The next hole erased any frustration.

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Michael Greller and the Augusta Lens: When the course makes every reaction a story

At Augusta National’s 15th hole in 2023, Ricky Elliott, caddie for Brooks Koepka, was seen on camera appearing to signal “five” to Gary Woodland’s group after Koepka’s second shot. This incident led to a week-long debate over rules, with Paul McGinley publicly criticizing the lack of a penalty.

The rules committee reviewed the footage and found no evidence of intent, so no penalty was issued. What should have been a minor exchange became a prolonged discussion because of Augusta’s strict oversight.

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Augusta’s cameras are set up to catch every detail, leaving caddies with little room to avoid scrutiny. Any visible exchange or sign of frustration is recorded and examined, just as any mistake on the course is.

Spieth ended Thursday at 1-under, close to the leaders. He said his round was nearly where he wanted it. Greller will continue as his caddie on Friday, again in full view of the cameras. This is the standard at Augusta.

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Abhijit Raj

1,246 Articles

Abhijit Raj is a seasoned Golf writer at EssentiallySports known for blending traditional reporting with a modern, digital-first approach to engage today’s audience. A published fiction author and creative technologist, Abhijit brings over 17 years of analytical thinking and storytelling expertise to his work, crafting compelling narratives that resonate across cultures and technologies. He contributes regularly to the flagship Essentially Golf newsletter, offering weekly insights into the evolving landscape of professional golf. In addition to his sports journalism, Abhijit is a multidisciplinary creative with achievements in AI music composition, visual storytelling using AI tools, and poetry. His work spans multiple languages and reflects a deep interest in the intersection of technology, culture, and human experience. Abhijit’s unique voice and editorial precision make him a distinctive presence in golf media, where he continues to sharpen his craft through the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program.

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Riya Singhal

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