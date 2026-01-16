Jordan Spieth’s ‘Crazy’ Equipment Confession Makes Golf Fans Lose Their Minds

Jordan Spieth last competed in the Sony Open back in 2023. After narrowly missing the top-50 and sitting out the fall, Spieth will be eyeing a redemption as he returns to the Waialae Country Club. As such, fans expected him to get certain things right during the offseason. Sadly, in a surprising reveal from the former World No. 1, it turned out that Spieth has a pretty ‘lunatic’ side to himself.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Frankly, just I put in a 3-iron like two days ago and it cost me two and a half shots, the shots I hit with that club. I’m going to go back to my hybrid and I’ll be better off,” Spieth said following his Sony Open outing.

At the moment, Spieth is tied for T41 at the Sony Open, but his position could have been a lot better had he not chosen to randomly experiment with his irons just days before the tournament. Yes, you heard that correctly. While he had a full four months to prepare for the tournament, Spieth practiced with his usual clubs only to run into a problem just a couple of days before the Sony Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

He picked as many as five 3-irons and brought all of them to Hawaii. With all of his irons giving him a good vibe, Spieth was confused about which one to choose. Notably, right at the last moment, Spieth picked up a random club. However, he ended up regretting his choice as the two and a half shots he made with it did not work out.

Revealing his plans with the club for the future, the PGA Tour pro said, “And so then I got to pick one, and it just — I just haven’t been playing with it, so I think I’m going to just go back to the hybrid.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, as the story went out in public, fans shared their reactions to this insane story.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans in shock as Jordan Spieth drops crazy Sony Open story

As soon as Spieth’s story garnered traction, fans flocked to the comments section. One fan who presumably admires Spieth playfully judged his decision to pick up new clubs just days before the event.

“Imagine not loving this beautiful lunatic”, wrote the fan.

Imago April 10, 2016 – Augusta, GA, USA – Jordan Spieth watches his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Masters on Sunday, April 10, 2016, at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Masters final round – ZUMAm67_

Another fan, too, echoed the same emotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Criticizing his quirky and unconventional decision, the netizen mentioned, “Crazy interview- so unstable”.

The fan might have also been left dissatisfied with Spieth’s revelation.

ADVERTISEMENT

One golf enthusiast shared their opinion about Spieth’s caddie, Michael Greller.

They wrote, “No one is more underpaid than Michael Greller. Can only assume he’s being held captive at this point.”

Another comment read, “Never change Spieth…”

ADVERTISEMENT

The way Spieth explained his take prompted another netizen to claim, “God i love Jordan Spieth so much.”

Spieth’s candid confession turned a simple equipment tweak into a viral moment, leaving fans stunned by how even the game’s biggest stars gamble with last-minute changes.