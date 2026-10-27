Judge Orders Trump Administration Official Back to Court Over East Potomac Golf Course Closure Plans

Donald Trump has made no secret of his plans to revamp East Potomac Golf Course. He aims to transform the historic 106-year-old public facility into a world-class, 18-hole championship-level course, with golf course architect Tom Fazio enlisted to lead the redesign. As part of the plans, Trump announced that the course will close on November 15 for 15 months.

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On Monday, following Trump’s announcement, Judge Ana Reyes sought an explanation from Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward over his earlier statements denying any plans to shut down the course, ABC News reported. She also asked Woodward to be present at a court hearing, which can be held either on Friday or Monday.

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The hearing will also focus on whether the government has complied with the court order halting further construction at East Potomac and what steps it has taken since the injunction was issued. In a 70-page ruling, Reyes raised concerns over the Trump administration’s proposed redevelopment of the historic course, suggesting that it may have violated environmental laws.

“Rarely, if ever, has the United States Department of Justice urged a federal court not to believe the sitting President,” Reyes wrote. “Not to believe him that a cabinet secretary has ‘developed’ a federal land project. Not to believe him that the secretary’s agency will destroy a historic golf course already on the land.

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“Not to believe him that ‘Restoration work’ will begin ‘IMMEDIATELY!’ Not to believe him that the course ‘will be closed’ for over a year. Not to believe what the President has repeatedly told the American public. And yet, here we are.”

Reyes also ordered the Trump administration to provide at least 10 business days’ written notice before making any “irreparable” changes to the course’s “forms or features” while the lawsuit remains ongoing.

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That said, the order follows the removal of more than 400 trees from East Potomac Golf Links, which prompted Reyes to impose a 24-hour pause and criticize government lawyers for failing to provide advance notice. She subsequently blocked further tree removal through October 26 and required three business days’ written notice before any additional modifications.

The legal battle began nine months ago, when the D.C. Preservation League and two golfers filed a lawsuit challenging the proposed renovation. The plaintiffs argued that the administration’s plans would damage the historic course and undermine its character while violating federal environmental and historic preservation laws.

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That being said, Donald Trump hasn’t exactly sat quietly after Reyes’ ruling!

Donald Trump claims Reyes’ request for an update is “unconstitutional”

Trump took to Truth Social to respond to Reyes’ ruling, arguing that the judge has no constitutional authority to demand updates on the project.

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“We believe this Project is totally ‘as of right,’ and that the judge does not have the Constitutional Right to ‘ask for or receive notices,’ which are time-consuming, unnecessary, expensive, and unconstitutional. We will immediately appeal this decision,” Trump wrote.

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The president also defended the planned renovation, saying the redesigned course is expected to rank among the world’s finest while remaining open to the public, with discounted rates for Washington, D.C., residents.

Despite Reyes’ order, Trump maintained that East Potomac Golf Links would close on November 15 to make way for the overhaul, citing “Competitive (with other such projects!), Safety, Modernization, and Aesthetic reasons.” He also reiterated his objection to the judge’s authority to require advance notice of changes to the course.

“The judge has absolutely no right to hold up this very important and beautiful Project. We are asking the D.C. Circuit Court for immediate remedy,” he added.

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It appears Donald Trump is not willing to back down from his desire to renovate the golf course. But only time will tell whether the course closes on November 15 and, if it does, what happens next.