Just Days After $2M LIV Win, Michael La Sasso Makes Surprise DP World Tour Q-School Move

Michael La Sasso just won $2M and his first professional win at LIV Golf Indianapolis, fending off Jon Rahm, who shot a 7-under 63 to finish one stroke back at 17-under. He finished at 18-under par after closing with a bogey-free 5-under 65. He became the youngest winner in LIV Golf history at 22. Now he’s hedging.

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“Just days after holding off Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau to win LIV Golf Indianapolis and take home the $2 million first prize, 22-year-old Michael La Sasso has entered the first stage of DP World Tour Q School to be played in September,” Flushing It reported on X.

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The Q School is a demanding, multi-stage qualifying tournament that gives professional golfers a chance to earn playing rights on the DP World Tour. The process takes place over three stages: First Stage, featuring 72-hole events at multiple venues; Second Stage, held at selected courses in Spain; Final Stage, a grueling six-round, 108-hole tournament at INFINITUM in Spain.

Regardless, this comes amid highly uncertain circumstances for the breakaway tour. LIV Golf already canceled its season-ending team championship months after Saudi Arabia’s PIF pulled its funding from the league.

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On top of that, lawsuits from vendors and more surrounded the tour. So, even CEO Scott O’Neil’s confirmation that they have found a lead investor for 2027 hasn’t convinced everyone that the league has an actual lucrative future. The league expects a reduced schedule and prize money, even if it survives.

So, amid its uncertain future, some LIV players have registered for events like the Q School to secure playing rights and backup options for upcoming seasons. Certain players entering these qualifiers have stated their intention to maintain dual membership or play a mixed schedule if permitted, rather than confirming an immediate exit from their current contracts.

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Michael La Sasso, who joined the league at the start of the season, appears to be looking for that backup plan. But of course, he isn’t alone.

“Michael joins Yosuke Asaji as 2026 players on the LIV Golf League to enter at Seddiner See in Germany, with Josele Ballester, Peter Uihlein and Luis Masaveu set to play at Huddersfield GC in England,” Flushing It added.

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And because of this, the DP World Tour could see a significant increase in field strength in 2027, with several LIV Golf League players potentially looking for new playing opportunities. As a result, players will highly seek sponsor invitations next season.

The 2026 DP World Tour Q School will begin with First Stage qualifying from August 25-28 across multiple venues, including Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil and The Players Club. Those who advance will compete in the Second Stage in Spain from October 29 to November 1 at four returning venues, before the Final Stage takes place from November 6 to 11.

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That being said, it appears players are already looking for a way out in case the LIV Golf boat doesn’t survive its troubles.