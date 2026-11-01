‘Just Heartbreaking’: LPGA Pro Pens Emotional Message as Athletic Legend Breathes Her Last After Cancer Battle

Medals and records are how sport keeps score, but they rarely explain why a whole country goes quiet. On Sunday, Irish sport lost Ciara Mageean at 34. The tributes came from across Irish sport, including from LPGA pro Leona Maguire, who posted a short message that said more than most obituaries.

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Maguire shared it on her Instagram story: “Just heartbreaking. A legend in every sense of the word, gone too soon. The world is less bright today without Ciara’s smile 🤍 Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam 🙏”. The final line is a traditional Irish blessing for the dead, usually translated as “may her soul be at God’s right hand.”

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Maguire has represented Ireland at three Olympics, in Rio, Tokyo and Paris. Mageean was a two-time Olympian herself, though an Achilles tendon issue cost her a place at Paris.

“At 6:30am this morning, Ciara lost her battle with cancer surrounded by her loved ones. A beloved daughter, sister, wife, friend and inspiration to so many, she will be deeply missed,” a statement on her Instagram account read.

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The word “wife” carries extra weight. She married long-term partner Thomas Moran last month at Belfast City Hall. Her death came less than three weeks after the wedding.

Athletics Ireland called her “a much-loved and inspirational figure.” First Minister Michelle O’Neill added that her achievements had brought pride to her local community and across Ireland.

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Mageean’s best moment came in Rome. She made history for Ireland by winning European 1500m gold in 2024. The numbers back it up. She held Irish records at 800m, 1500m and the mile, and won Commonwealth silver. In 2020, she became the first Irish woman to run the 800m in under two minutes.

Then came the setbacks. After missing Paris, she was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in May 2025. It had spread from the bowel into her liver, lungs and surrounding lymph nodes. She went public that July.

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What stood out in the past year was how she handled the time. On RTÉ Radio in June, she said she was determined to “fit as much living into the years I have left.” She published a book, “My Greatest Race,” with Gill Books. In July, she was a guest of honour at the Irish National Championships, where the athletics community held a “Run with Ciara Mageean” event. That event suggests how much she was valued.

The reaction reached beyond athletics. The Camogie Association paid tribute to her, since she played the sport before pursuing athletics. British Athletics called her a true inspiration on and off the track.

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Her faith mattered to her too. She once said, “Faith and family mean a lot to me.” Those two things shaped the last chapter of her life, from the wedding weeks before her death to the people who surrounded her that morning.

Records fall eventually, and Irish 1500m runners will one day beat her times. What the tributes keep returning to is warmth, courage and kindness, which are harder to measure.

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For golf fans, Maguire’s message is a reminder that sport’s communities reach across disciplines. A golfer felt moved to write about a runner from Portaferry, and her words capture the loss better than any statistic could.