‘Just Isn’t About Money’: DP World Tour Pro Draws the Line on Sponsorships Despite Financial Stress in Pro Golf

Funding a season is one of the hardest parts of life on the professional golf tour, with travel and entry costs piling up long before any prize money arrives. Brandon Robinson-Thompson, who once relied on other people’s generosity to keep his career alive, now says a sponsor’s money is not what matters most to him. The Englishman also explained what he looks for in a sponsor when he spoke to the Spill the Tea podcast at the Turkish Airlines Open.

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Asked whether sponsorship is a big part of a player’s income, Robinson-Thompson said:

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“Like I said, you’re spending X amount off it before you tee it up for the year. Sponsorship isn’t just about the money. And this isn’t a promo, but sponsorship isn’t just about the money. It’s also really cool to be part of things and part of companies and people that are invested in you and that you can share in the growth of, you know? I don’t just want money from a sponsor, and they go, ‘Here’s some cash.'”

He added that he would not want to be associated with brands he did not believe in.

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“I don’t want to be sponsored by an energy drink. Because I don’t believe in energy drinks or alcohol. I want to be partnered with and associated with things that I believe in and like. And again, a kind of byproduct of that relationship is, you know, you might gain a little bit financially too, which is helpful. You know, not always helpful, but kind of a necessity.”

His approach to sponsorship rests on two key points. First, players need financial support to cover the costs of competing. With much of a season’s expenditure coming before any prize money, sponsorship income can provide a measure of security.

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The second is about choice. Robinson-Thompson wants sponsors to believe in him and share in his progress. He also rules out brands whose products do not align with his values, including energy drinks and alcohol. For him, the financial benefits should come as a byproduct of a relationship built on shared interests rather than being the sole reason for the partnership.

His stance on sponsors comes after years of struggling to fund his career. Speaking to Today’s Golfer in 2025, he admitted, “The financial side has never been easy for me.”

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During the pandemic, Robinson-Thompson moved back in with his mother on the Isle of Wight. He took on roofing work while claiming Universal Credit to help make ends meet. When he earned his EuroPro Tour card in 2021, he could not be placed on the tee sheet until he paid his entry fee, creating another hurdle. He eventually covered the £300 fee with winnings of £700 to £800.

As the financial pressure continued, a home course in South Carolina raised around $25,000 for him over the course of a year. He used some of that money to buy his first car at 26. He also revealed that his bank account had fallen below $1,000 three or four times before a win helped him keep his season going.

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His fortunes began to change in 2023, when a run of victories, including a Challenge Tour title, transformed his financial situation. He said he went from having no money at the start of the year to feeling established.

Since then, sponsorship opportunities have followed. Goodall Roofing, a local firm, backed him ahead of the 2024 season. Golden Suisse also announced a deal with him as he prepared to make his US Open debut that year. In 2025, he became an ambassador for Lyle & Scott. More recently, on May 11, eight days after the Turkish Airlines Open, Ashworth announced him as an ambassador for the remainder of 2026 and beyond.

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Robinson-Thompson is not alone in recognizing how important that support can be. Other professionals have also spoken about the role sponsors play in keeping their careers going. Emma Talley, speaking to Golf.com about sponsors including Versant and Tactical Edge, said:

“They are letting me live out my dream, and I’m so appreciative.”

Eddie Pepperell, a two-time DP World Tour winner, has also discussed the financial realities of professional golf on the Business of Sport podcast. By his estimate, a player earning £1 million could pay around £200,000 in percentage-based costs before accounting for fixed expenses and taxes. He added that the tour now provides a stipend, helping ensure players do not finish the year out of pocket simply because they missed every cut.

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For now, Robinson-Thompson’s Ashworth deal runs through the remainder of 2026 and beyond, providing support as he continues his DP World Tour season. After years of financial uncertainty, his approach to sponsorship reflects a broader point: for professional golfers, the right partnership can offer far more than money alone.