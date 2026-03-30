“Just Keep Fighting”: Gary Woodland Breaks Down Crying After Defying Brain Surgery Ordeal To Win $9.9M Event

30 months ago, Gary Woodland had surgery to remove a benign tumor from his brain. Since then, he has been fighting against his post-traumatic stress disorder. But his never-give-up attitude shone through at Memorial Park as he shot a three-under 67 in the final round of the Texas Children’s Houston Open and won the event. And soon after the big win, Woodland sent a heartfelt message to the golf world.

“We play an individual sport out here. But I wasn’t alone today. I got a lot of people behind me, my team, my family, and this golf world. Anybody that’s struggling with something, I hope they see me and don’t give up. Just keep fighting,” Woodland remarked as he wiped his tears away.

After his surgery, he teed off in 55 events. However, he made the cut in only 34 events. And during this period, he secured a top 10 finish in only two events, including a T2 finish at the 2025 Texas Children’s Houston Open. But winning this year, even though it isn’t the answer to his recent struggles with chronic PTSD, it’s a significant step towards healing himself.

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“It’s just another day, right, that I gotta keep healing. Today was a good day. That I’m gonna keep fighting. I got a big fight ahead of me. I’m gonna keep going. But I’m proud of myself right now,” Woodland confessed.

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About two weeks ago, during an interview with Rex Hoggard on Golf Channel, Woodland revealed his PTSD diagnosis that came soon after his surgery. But his recovery has been painfully slow. Imagine getting a baseball-sized mass removed from your brain after finding out that the procedure and the problem could have been life-threatening.

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Woodland became hypervigilant. During the 2025 Procore Championship (FedEx Cup Fall), a walking scorer startled him. He had to ask his caddie, Brennan Little, to prevent anyone from getting behind him. And in the end, his eyesight got blurred, and he couldn’t continue. It took an emotional toll on him, and he went to the bathroom to weep. And since then, he has been struggling to rise again. Even at the 2026 Valspar Championship, his nerves got a firm hold on him.

But it was his wife, Gabby, and their three children who pushed the 41-year-old through his troubles to finally win a 72-hole event. The golfer acknowledged their role, claiming that the past few years have been harder on his wife than it has been for him. But he also acknowledged that it’s the love and support he received from his family, friends, and teammates that pushed him through the troubled waters.

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We also saw the support that his fellow golfers provided as he won his fifth PGA Tour event.

Gary Woodland receives support from Nicolai Hojgaard and Min Woo Lee

As Woodland shot a 21-under 259 for his first win in more than six years, the runner-up, Nicolai Hojgaard, and the previous year’s winner, Min Woo Lee, decided to stay back and let Woodland have the entire stage at the 18th to himself. It was certainly more than just a humble gesture from his peers.

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Imago Masters Tournament Gary Woodland lines up a putt on the 11th green during the third round at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Ga., Saturday, April 12, 2014. Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/MCT AUGUSTA GA USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 1151628 CURTISxCOMPTONx krtphotoslive677479

“We thought it was appropriate to let him have his moment. It was a pretty cool moment for Gary, and it was cool to see. I’m really happy for him,” Hojgaard said.

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Additionally, the victory pulled the 2019 U.S. Open champion back into the top 50 on the Official World Golf Ranking. This makes him eligible for the elite events on the PGA Tour schedule for the rest of the season. He’s also eligible to tee it off at the upcoming Masters Tournament.

In cases like that of Woodland, the medical staff suggested avoiding stressful conditions. But Woodland dreamed of an ideal world where he plays and wins golf events.

“I want to live my dreams and be successful out here,” Woodland said. “But I want to help people, too. I realize now I’ve got to help myself first–and hopefully this is the first step in doing that.”

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Well, winning the $9.9 million event is just the beginning of Woodland’s success story upon his return.