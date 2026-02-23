‘Just Write the Check’: Jon Rahm Hit With Brutal Truth Amid $3M Fine Battle With DP World Tour

LIV GOLF ADELAIDE, John Rahm of Legion XIII during Round 4 of the LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Sunday, February 15, 2026. NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY ADELAIDE SA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xMATTxTURNERx 20260215125875721757

LIV GOLF ADELAIDE, John Rahm of Legion XIII during Round 4 of the LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Sunday, February 15, 2026. NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY ADELAIDE SA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xMATTxTURNERx 20260215125875721757

Jon Rahm’s standoff with the DP World Tour has reached a defining moment. The circuit has already granted conditional releases to eight LIV Golf members as they have agreed to align with their terms of clear fines, dropping appeals, and committing to additional appearances. However, Rahm still sticks to his strong stance of refusing to pay penalties tied to his LIV participation. And that has put his future in the Ryder Cup in jeopardy. Such a development has sparked blunt assessments from golf experts.

Smylie Kaufman, while sitting for a conversation in The Smylie Show with Charlie Hulme, reflected on the matter. He said, “There are so many more events than just the ones that Jon Rahm plays year in and year out. And also, the funding that goes into it goes back to Team Europe for the Ryder Cup. There’s a huge, big picture aspect of all this that I can maybe sit in John Ram’s shoes and understand what he’s talking about, but also see the other side of it and say, “Well, that’s pretty shortsighted. You’ve made a lot of money. Just pay the fines, be done with it. If you want to extend your legacy to a place in which we think that he can via the DP World Tour and the Ryder Cup, just write the check, right?” Like it’s easy for me to say, but doesn’t it just make sense to just write the check here.”

With roughly $3 million in accumulated fines and no settlement in place, Rahm faces the possibility of suspension from the tour. That, in turn, will make him ineligible to appear at the 2027 Ryder Cup.

Imago July 12, 2024, Cadiz, Cadiz, SPAIN: Jon Rahm of Legion XIII team looks on during day one of the LIV Golf Andalucia at Golf Club Royal of Valderrama on July 12, 2024 in Cadiz, Spain. Cadiz SPAIN – ZUMAa181 20240712_zaa_a181_096 Copyright: xJoaquinxCorcherox

On this ground, Kaufman believes the bigger picture, which is legacy and Team Europe’s future, outweighs the principle of resisting the fines. His message is simple. That if extending his legacy through the DP World Tour and the Ryder Cup truly matters, then writing the check may be the easiest solution.

Hulme, on the other hand, reflected on McIlroy’s stance and said, “Rory McIlroy has said as much when asked about this whole ongoing case. I forget which event it was at, but this is very recent, where he said, ‘Hey, we’ve all said at different times that we pay to play in these things. We’re about to find out how true that statement is as it relates to the kind of guys that are in question.’ Yeah.”

Hulme further stated how there has already been criticism around payments in the Ryder Cup ecosystem. More particularly, after scrutiny of what the U.S. side received, the emphasis from Europe’s leadership is that representing the team is about pride rather than profit. Against that backdrop, Rahm being asked to settle millions in fines indeed creates an uncomfortable contrast. On one hand, the message has long been about playing for legacy and love of the event. On the other hand, financial compliance now determines eligibility.

However, to many, it appears the $3 million itself may not be the true obstacle. Compared to Rahm’s LIV contract, it is manageable. The sticking point, however, appears to be what the payment represents.

Hulme said, “It’s also the things that they’re asking these players to do, you know, like name again, just to remind everybody, payment in full of all outstanding fines for breaches of the DP World Tour’s regulations. So that’s three million plus for John Rom. This one, I think, is the big one: participation in additional stipulated DP World Tour tournaments as well as associated media activity and promotions. So you’re in Ram’s shoes, and you’ve signed up for LIV, and they’re already telling you what your schedule is on LIV.”

LIV already dictates a fixed calendar. The DP World Tour’s conditions reportedly include mandatory additional starts alongside promotional duties. Thus, from Rahm’s perspective, it is just providing both leagues the opportunity to influence the schedules.

Meanwhile, as Rahm’s Ryder Cup future remains in jeopardy, he is currently concentrating on the upcoming LIV Golf event.

Jon Rahm voices excitement about LIV Golf amid DP World Tour chaos

Rahm’s DP World Tour future is still looking in jeopardy. Choosing to play in the LIV Golf events, the Spanish golfer has an accumulated fine of over $3 million at the moment. And while they appealed for their sanctions in September 2025, they were cleared to play the previous year’s Ryder Cup as the ban stood frozen following the appeal.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 11, 2024; Pinehurst, North Carolina, USA; Jon Rahm speaks to the media during a press conference at the U.S. Open golf tournament at Pinehurst No. 2. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

But at the moment, things are looking great for Rahm. In a recent turn of events, the DP World Tour granted conditional releases to eight LIV Golfers. However, Rahm was not one of them. But all these outside noises do not seem to affect the Spaniard much. Off to a good start this season, Rahm is excited to play for the first time in South Africa.

“I’m excited. I’ve never been (to South Africa) before, and that’s one of the aspects of LIV Golf that I really love. South Africans are incredibly passionate about sport, especially rugby and cricket, but they’re no strangers to golf either,” said Rahm.

He further added, “I think it’s going to be a lot of fun and rowdy. I have seen some pictures of the course and it looks beautiful. After seeing the build, I think I know which hole the partyhole will be like the one in Australia.”

Surely, putting on a positive attitude, Rahm is hoping to make an impact for his team. And as he continues to conquer the LIV Golf realm, all eyes will be on whether his domination can be witnessed outside of the Saudi-backed league somewhere in the future.