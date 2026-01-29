Justin Lower Admits Golf Isn’t His Focus With Wife at Critical 34-Weeks Pregnancy

When Justin Lower signed his scorecard early, his mind should have been at peace. Instead, it wasn’t.

“My mind’s not really here,” he admitted in the post-R1 presser. “My wife is 34 weeks pregnant with twins, and I’m just trying to get home on Monday, honestly, to try to help everything out as much as I can.”

“She’s going through it right now. Life’s about to get real if it wasn’t real already,” he said.

Back at home, in Ohio, Janise is struggling with her last-stage pregnancy. The couple already has a three-year-old daughter, Ariana. Now they’re expecting twin girls. Family is nearby and helping, but he knows the next one to three months could be brutal.

He lost his full status on the PGA Tour, but a 9-under 63 on the R1 of the Farmers Insurance Open has put him under the spotlight. Switching to a new coach, John Scott Rattan, seems to have helped.

