Justin Lower Gets Reality Check on PGA Tour Career After Fellow Pro Disregarded His Emotional Breakdown

Justin Lower stood in front of the cameras with a voice that carried more weight than any leaderboard could show. His season had slipped away, as he wasn’t able to make the cut at the 2025 RSM Classic. The American golfer is 119th on the FedEx Cup Fall standings. And after missing the cut, he has no chance to secure his PGA Tour card for the 2026 season.

During the media press conference, he can be seen as someone whose future feels uncertain. The clip showed a player sorting through the pressure of a career crossroads while preparing to welcome twins at home. The brief clip struck a chord across golf circles, drawing reactions that ranged from sympathetic to blunt. It set off a flurry of commentary, sparking a conversation that went well beyond a single missed cut.

Upon getting no sympathy from fellow pro Lee Hodges, golf insider Bob Harig gave him a reality check. Harig commented on an X post shared by Ryan Ballengee. The post featured Lower’s clip from the press conference. “He is projected 118. When the dust settles and he reassesses, he will realize that he’s all but assured of 20 starts next year and possibly more if he plays his ways into others,” Harig commented.

With the last round at the RSM Classic ongoing, Justin Lower’s projected ranking is 118th. According to the new PGA Tour qualification rules, those ranked from 101 to 125 get conditional qualification status. Justin Lower could very well end up in that slot. Thus, he can still get many starts on the PGA Tour. As for the additional events, it depends on how he performs at tournaments he gets a chance at.

Although it is uncertain what happens with the golfers who finish from 101 to 125, Harig says that Justin Lower would at least get a chance at the Sony, the Amex, and the Torrey right off the start. While Harig had a supportive voice, Lee Hodges showed no pity for Justin Lower.

“I mean, yeah, it is what it is. Like the guys that — I don’t know if I’m going to ruffle some feathers, but the guys that come in here and kind of feel sorry for themselves, I have no pity for because you played it, you know what I mean? You played every shot this year,” Lee Hodges said.

Hodges himself is on the verge of losing his PGA Tour card. He is currently 104th on the FedEx Cup Fall standings. However, he got here after rising 18 ranks at the RSM Classic. Before that, he was 122nd and could not have even qualified for conditional status. He believes that wherever he is, he is because of his own golf.

Reflecting on the same, Hodges said, “Same way as me, like I’m where I am because of my golf, nobody anybody else’s golf. Nobody put me there, I put myself there. Yeah, you just are where you are, but we all have avenues out so just go do that, you know what I mean? Go take the road that gets you where you want to go.”

Hodges conveyed a tough-love attitude. He himself is in the same situation, but he doesn’t feel sorry for himself or for others who may lose the card because of the new eligibility rules.

This could affect Justin Lower’s net worth. And with Justin Lower ready to welcome twins, it would be more troublesome when finances are considered.

Justin Lower’s PGA Tour status would affect his finances

Justin Lower’s net worth in 2025 is around $5 million. He has earned over $5.5 million in official PGA Tour career prize money through 2025, placing him around 393rd on the all-time money list. In 2025 alone, Lower earned just over $1 million, boosted by a top-3 finish at the American Express that paid over $500,000. He has built a solid financial base from consistent play and endorsements, but has not reached elite levels with multiple big wins.

“My life is about to change dramatically in about like three, four months. I have twins on the way,” he said about losing his Tour card. Losing the full exempt tour card means that Justin Lower will get starts in fewer events on the PGA Tour. He will have to rely on Monday qualifiers, sponsor exemptions, or reshuffles for bigger events.

This reduced schedule means fewer guaranteed earning opportunities from prize money and sponsorship activation. Moreover, this also means that he will have lower media exposure, which could further affect his sponsorship opportunities and income streams outside official tour winnings.

However, he still has a chance to improve and get the full exemption status next year. While he is on conditional status right now, Bob Harig states that Justin Lower is still guaranteed a good enough number of events.