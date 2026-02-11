Justin Rose Admits His Self-Critical Mindset Leaves Little Room to Celebrate the ‘Good Stuff’

At 45, Justin Rose has found extra distance, crediting a stronger grip and a minor adjustment. He is not focused on the reasons for the improvement. Instead, he is looking at what still needs fixing. Justin Rose arrived at Pebble Beach after a performance that defied his age. Ten days earlier, he finished 23-under at Torrey Pines, breaking Tiger Woods’ 1999 scoring record by one shot. He became the first wire-to-wire winner at the Farmers Insurance Open since 1955 and the oldest champion in the event’s history.

Despite the achievement, Rose did not focus on his records. He listed the areas where his game still falls short.

“I think there’s still a lot of gaps, which I’m excited about,” Rose said during his pre-tournament press conference. “I think I can really get better with my short game, I think my iron play can still be better.”

Rose won by seven shots. His 8-shot lead after 54 holes at Torrey Pines put him in a group with Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler over the last twenty years. Still, Rose sees gaps in his game and is not satisfied with his current level.

He traced part of his recent distance gains to a subtle grip adjustment, a slight strengthening that set off something he didn’t expect. “It was quite weird how the brain is like, OK, going to move more positivity through the ball from a rotational point of view,” he explained. No overhaul. No swing rebuild. A minor recalibration, and suddenly the ball travels farther.

Rose cares less about the mechanical tweaks than what’s shifted between his ears. The past 18 months, by his own accounting, have been about one thing: finishing the deal when his game shows up.

“I feel like I’m just good in the big moments, really,” Rose said. “You’ve got to make the most of your big weeks. When you play well, you’ve got to grab the points and the prizes.”

Rose is not interested in top-15 finishes, even when his game is strong. For him, good form must lead to wins.

The trophies keep arriving. The satisfaction doesn’t.

Justin Rose’s LIV Golf decision continues to validate his path

Rose turned down LIV Golf’s offer in 2022. Lee Westwood crossed over. Ian Poulter crossed over. Rose stayed, and his reasoning hasn’t budged.

“My career goals have always only been attainable by staying on the European Tour and the PGA Tour because access to them is not possible the other way,” Rose said after his Torrey Pines victory. “I kind of always felt like my childhood self wouldn’t feel very good about making that decision and kind of giving up on those dreams.”

Rose measures his career choices by whether his younger self would approve, not by money or contracts. Losing the 2025 Masters playoff to Rory McIlroy was difficult. So was finishing second at the 2024 Open Championship. Still, he was competing at the highest level, which is what mattered to him.

Rose won’t sit with any of it for long.

“I’m not very good at celebrating the good stuff,” he admitted at Pebble Beach. “I’m more into why that is not as good as it should be.”

Forty-five years old, and he’s still making lists. The grip tweak that added distance. The short game that needs sharpening. The major count stuck at one. Other players his age would be taking stock of what they’ve accomplished. Rose is taking stock of what he hasn’t.

He still has the ability to compete. The challenge is to use it fully.