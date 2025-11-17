Justin Rose Filled With Regret After Ending DP World Tour Season Without a Win

Weeks after Justin Rose’s Bethpage Black triumph, he hadn’t played a competitive round, leaving fans unsure of what to expect. But on November 14, he returned at the DP World Tour Championship, stepping onto the first tee in Dubai with uncertainty. But his start was far better than anticipated, hinting at a promising finish to the season. Yet the conclusion took an unexpected turn for the 45-year-old.

For Rose, who had contributed crucial points to Team Europe’s historic triumph, this return to competitive golf was more than just another tournament. And he aimed at proving the same from the very first morning. From the very first hole, Rose seemed to channel that Ryder Cup momentum. Birdie followed birdie, and by the third hole, an eagle cemented his position among the early leaders.

On November 15, Justin Rose finished in a tie for 14th place at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai in 2025. He ended with a total score of 276, 12-under par. A day after he ran in the DP World Championship, Rose took to his X account and shared his thoughts. The Englishman wrote, “Always great to wrap up the @DPWorldTour season in Dubai. Felt it was a week of what might’ve/could’ve been! Enjoyed being back out and at it nonetheless! Thx for the great support out there this week!”

By the end of his second round, Rose had kept a clean card and climbed into a share of second place alongside Ryder Cup teammates Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, plus rising talents Daniel Hillier and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, all at nine under. But even as he positioned himself well early, Rose hinted at what might come next.

Reflecting on that strong start, he admitted, “In some ways I’ve played amazing golf this week, and there’s other elements of my game where I do feel super rusty.” He further added, “Even though I’m scoring great and playing well, hopefully over the weekend can get my irons on and around the greens a bit more.” Unfortunately, those issues caught up with him, and despite flashes of brilliance, he slid to a tie for 14th, ending his week with mixed emotions.

Justin Rose faced off against JJ Spaun back in August at the St. Jude Championship, where he initially seemed well off the pace. But four straight birdies on the back nine pulled him back into contention and ultimately forced a playoff. Spaun pushed back, yet a clutch birdie on the third extra hole sealed the win for the Englishman, marking his 12th PGA Tour title, his first PGA Tour title in more than two years.

Coming off his clutch win over JJ Spaun in August, expectations were high for the 2013 U.S. Open champion heading into this event. But his opening stretch didn’t match the momentum he carried in. Just one shot off the lead to start the day, he quickly fell to two-over through nine, with a bogey on 12 dealing a particularly tough blow. Even so, the 45-year-old showed his resilience again, draining a 15-foot birdie on 14 to stay alive in the fight.

Continuing the good run, Spaun hit consecutive birdies at 15 and 16. And if that was not enough, he followed it up with a curling 22-footer at 17. Pushing out as many as six birdies in his final eight holes, Rose had one of the biggest move-ons. Finally, on the third play of the hole, Spaun made a meal of his shot from seven feet, paving the way for the 45-year-old to rejoice and bask in crowning glory.