Justin Rose Insists Scottie Scheffler Is Not on Tommy Fleetwood’s Radar in Memphis Finale

With just one round left at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the stage is set for a nail-biting finish. Tommy Fleetwood leads at 14-under, Justin Rose is a shot back, and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler lurks just two strokes behind after a sizzling 65. Three stars are locked in a Sunday showdown for the title.

Just after the third round at Memphis, during the press conference, Justin Rose was asked how he planned to approach the final round with the world No. 1 still in the mix. “I knew Scottie was 12-under. I was 12-under playing the last. I knew it would be nice to play with Tommy on Sunday. Tommy is probably happy I’m playing with him on Sunday rather than Scottie.” Rose replied. On the surface, it might sound like playful banter, but there’s truth in it. Scottie Scheffler is the most complete player in golf right now, as everyone is aware. He excels with long and accurate drives off the tee, is deadly with his irons, and remains clutch under pressure. In 2025, he’s already claimed the PGA Championship and The Open, closing out tournaments with ruthless efficiency.

By contrast, Fleetwood enters Sunday with a different kind of weight on his shoulders. He is still chasing his first PGA Tour win despite multiple near-misses, six runner-up finishes on the tour, including playoff losses at the 2020 Honda Classic, 2022, and 2023 RBC Canadian Opens, plus top-5s in majors like the U.S. Open and The Open. With that history, facing a fellow Englishman like Rose, rather than the in-form world No. 1, could feel like a more manageable challenge.

That’s exactly why Rose’s next remark landed with a touch of playful truth. “So he was probably cheering that birdie, I would imagine, just because it’s a comfortable environment for the two of us to play.” There’s something about familiarity that eases the pressure when the stakes are high. The birdies Fleetwood made during the third round were as much about who he was facing as about the score itself. Knowing he was playing alongside Rose likely helped him stay calm and confident, shifting his mindset from stress to focus — something that can make all the difference when every shot counts.

The numbers from Saturday back it up. Fleetwood fired five birdies in the third round to finish with a 69, while Rose wasn’t far behind with six birdies of his own. Despite Fleetwood holding the lead, Justin Rose isn’t intimidated; in fact, he’s confident in his game and ready to challenge. With 11 career wins, including the 2013 U.S. Open. “There’s a whole chasing pack tomorrow that have nothing to lose, so that’s always dangerous. If you build a six dark shot lead, that’s something to think about. A one-shot lead, you’re expecting the whole pack to come at you. It’s going to be who comes out tomorrow, who plays free, and who plays well.” Rose added.

Rose gets it with just a one-shot lead; the final round is wide open. There’s a pack of hungry players right behind him, ready to throw caution to the wind because they’ve got less to lose. That makes things tricky for Fleetwood, who’s got everything riding on finally sealing his first PGA Tour win.

For Rose, it’s not about playing it safe; it’s about staying sharp and being ready to match whatever kind of fire the challengers bring. When he talks about who “plays free and who plays well,” he’s framing Sunday as a battle that’s as much mental as physical.

That’s the same test Fleetwood has been facing all season. With five top-10s, just one missed cut, and a T16 at The Open, his form has been rock-solid — but that first PGA Tour win remains out of reach. Sunday could be his moment to break through finally.

While much of the attention centers on Tommy Fleetwood’s chase for his first PGA Tour victory and the duel between Justin Rose and Scottie Scheffler, there’s another player quietly making waves just behind them, and that is J.J. Spaun.

J.J. Spaun: The Dark Horse with Momentum and Ryder Cup Hopes

Sitting just one stroke off the lead, Spaun delivered a third-round performance that turned heads, carding seven birdies, the most of anyone near the top of the leaderboard. This season has already been a breakout year for Spaun. His unforgettable U.S. Open victory at Oakmont, capped by that miraculous 64-foot putt on the 18th hole, remains one of golf’s most dramatic moments in 2025, which was also praised by Jack Nicklaus. That single shot not only earned him his first major title but also cemented his place among the game’s rising stars.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, as he heads into Sunday’s final round at Memphis, Spaun carries more than just hopes of another win. Sitting eighth in the FedEx Cup standings, he’s comfortably positioned to advance deep into the playoffs. With an almost certain spot on the American Ryder Cup team, there’s less pressure on him to just make the cut or survive. Instead, Spaun can play with freedom and confidence, two key ingredients that often lead to great things. His solid, steady play throughout the tournament suggests he’s ready to add another memorable chapter to his breakthrough season.

The final round on Sunday is anyone’s game. Fleetwood wants that first win, Rose knows how to handle pressure, Scheffler’s playing like a champ, and Spaun’s quietly making noise. It all comes down to who can hold their nerve when it counts.

