Justin Rose Makes History at 45 With Farmers Insurance Open Triumph

Sixteen years. That’s the gap between Justin Rose’s wire-to-wire victory at Torrey Pines and the last time a player his age or older controlled a PGA Tour event from start to finish.

Rocco Mediate was 47 when he led every round of the 2010 Procore Championship, converting four days of sustained pressure into a finish that seemed unlikely to be matched anytime soon. Rose, at 45, just bridged that distance with a seven-shot triumph at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 23-under par and becoming the oldest wire-to-wire winner on the PGA Tour since Mediate’s run. Underdog Golf flagged the milestone on X shortly after Rose tapped in his final putt, and the stat landed harder than any of the scoring records he also happened to break.

Wire-to-wire wins carry a weight that final-round charges don’t. Leading after the first round invites pressure; leading after the second compounds it; leading after the third makes Sunday a mental endurance test rather than a ball-striking exercise. Most players who build early advantages surrender them somewhere along the way, overtaken by the field’s collective depth or undone by the arithmetic of modern Tour golf. Rose never surrendered anything.

He opened with a 62 on the North Course, followed it with a 65 on the more demanding South layout, posted a 68 on Saturday to stretch his cushion to six shots, and closed with a 70 that kept everyone at arm’s length. The margin never compressed. The field never got closer than it was on Thursday evening.

What made the performance more striking was how he built it: not with overpowering length, but with precision that recalled an older template for winning. Rose ranked second in strokes gained approach and first in greens in regulation, carving approaches into tight zones while the bombers searched for their timing. His Miura irons did the talking. The driver stayed in the fairway. The putter cooperated when it needed to.

This wasn’t a surprise resurgence from a fading veteran, either. Rose went winless from 2020 through 2022, then found his form again — two wins in his last eight starts dating back to the 2024 St. Jude Championship, victories in three of the last four PGA Tour seasons. At 45, he now owns 13 career PGA Tour titles, more than any Englishman in Tour history, four clear of Nick Faldo.

“There’s never going to be any complacency,” Rose said after Saturday’s round. “I think there’s always enough respect for the game of golf in the back of your mind that you’ve got to do everything right tomorrow.”

He did everything right. CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis captured the sentiment on X: Rose is “so clearly on a mission to prove that his best is yet to come,” she wrote, adding that “the results this week may just be the beginning.” The modern game rarely permits that kind of control, which is precisely what makes the achievement so difficult to replicate.

Why wire-to-wire wins have become rare on the PGA Tour

The average winning margin on Tour has shrunk to under three strokes, with fields stacking the top 20 within five strokes of the lead after 36 holes, as previously reported. Rose’s eight-shot 54-hole cushion matched a 20-year benchmark held only by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler. Tommy Bolt was the last player to win wire-to-wire at this event, back in 1955 — seventy-one years before Rose added his name to that list.

Players are longer, fitter, and more technically refined than at any point in Tour history. The depth chart runs 50 names deep, where it once ran 20, and that compression erases leads that would have held comfortably a generation ago. The depth, the parity, the relentless compression of modern Tour golf: none of it is supposed to allow sustained dominance from Thursday through Sunday. Rose allowed it anyway.

Mediate set the benchmark in 2010. Rose just reminded everyone that benchmarks exist to be matched.