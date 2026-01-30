Justin Rose Makes History at the PGA Tour With Career-Best Start in Nearly Two Decades

Justin Rose lit up Torrey Pines Golf Course like a seasoned master, firing a breathtaking 10-under 62. The 45-year-old Englishman’s stellar opening round at the Farmers Insurance Open wasn’t just good; it was historic.

He shot ten birdies across 18 holes, showcasing a vintage performance that reminded everyone why Rose remains one of the game’s most dangerous competitors. Rose’s 62 on Thursday was his lowest opening round on the PGA Tour in nearly 20 years. His last best R1 before this was when he shot a 60 at the 2006 Funai Classic at Walt Disney World Resort.

On October 19, 2006, his 60 could have been a 59 if he had not missed a 14-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole. His round back then started with three consecutive birdies, and he later recorded six consecutive birdies starting at the 7th hole. Now, coming to the present, he quickly got into a groove on the South Course after starting on the 10th tee.

He carded birdies on the 11th, 13th, and 14th holes to build early momentum. There was another birdie stretch from holes 1 to 4, and then there were two birdies in a row on holes 6 and 7. His only bogey came on the par-four 8th hole, but he quickly bounced back. For Rose, the course is familiar territory, as he won at Torrey Pines in 2019, finishing at 21-under par to claim the title by two strokes over Adam Scott. And the conditions felt familiar this week.

“It feels like a similar weather week to when I won (in 2019). I feel like it was the kind of week that you had to keep going low and keep playing well,” Rose said after his round. “I think I got it to 21 under par at some point during the tournament, so you know this tournament can also be a tournament where you feel like 9, 10, or 11 under par is a really good week.”

He also acknowledged the challenge ahead, saying, “It will be interesting to see how the course plays. If the greens get really firm on the South over the weekend, it will always be tough. So it’s going to be a balance of being able to play some great golf because of the conditions but also respecting a major championship-style track.”

At the heart of the narrative behind Rose’s 2026 season is his mindset and how well he fared in 2025.

He pushed Rory McIlroy to a playoff at the Masters, proving he could still compete at the highest level. Then in August, Rose clinched his 12th PGA Tour victory at TPC Southwind, defeating J.J. Spaun in a playoff at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The victory made him the oldest European winner in modern PGA Tour history. The win wasn’t just about the trophy. It was a statement. Justin Rose believes he’s entering the “golden summer of [his] career” and will continue contending for many more titles in the coming years.

“I feel excited about where I’m at at 45, and I feel like there’s a good bit of runway ahead,” Rose said after his FedEx triumph. The 62 didn’t just put him near the top of the leaderboard at the Farmers Insurance Open. It was clear that he’s still plugged in and could still play elite golf on the biggest stages.

Rose earned a PGA Tour card as a non-member for 2004 after finishing with more money than the 125th-ranked player on the money list. In 2004, he played mostly in America on the PGA Tour.

TGL S2: Justin Rose dominating Tiger Woods’s team

Justin Rose’s intent was shown even in the TGL S2. In January 2026, he delivered a historic performance by helping the Los Angeles Golf Club defeat Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links 8-4. He made history by firing the first albatross in TGL, his second shot into the par-five 10th disappearing into the cup at SoFi Center.

“You can hit a great shot, but the outcome is always slightly out of your control,” Rose explained. “I loved the way it felt off the club, and then you get that moment where you’re like, ‘Oh my God, it’s gone in!'” His shot electrified fans and extended Los Angeles’ commanding lead.

That albatross came after Los Angeles went 4-1 up during triples. Jupiter Links, featuring Homa and Kisner, fought back but couldn’t close the gap. Rose’s clutch play alongside Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala secured victory and boosted their playoff hopes heading into the season’s final stretch.

For Woods, recovering from injury on the sidelines, it was another reminder of Justin Rose’s staying power. Their rivalry stretches back decades, but Rose’s ability to perform under pressure hasn’t diminished. His TGL albatross and Farmers Insurance Open’s brilliance prove one thing: Justin Rose isn’t slowing down.