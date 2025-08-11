Justin Rose Opens Up on How Caddie’s Support Fueled His Comeback Ahead Of Ryder Cup Battle

After a long drought without a victory, Justin Rose finally emerged triumphant today, clinching a tense playoff win over J.J. Spaun. The moment was charged with emotion not just for the hard-fought win, but for the journey that led him here. With the Ryder Cup just around the corner, this breakthrough feels like more than just a return to form; it’s the start of something bigger.

After closing out the win in Memphis, Rose admitted during the interview that he still feels the nerves. “Yeah, I’ve always known I’ve had that. I get nervous with the best of them. I feel nervous at times. But I know when it matters, I’ve still got it… That’s good to know. With 12 PGA Tour victories, including the 2013 U.S. Open, Rose’s experience gives him an edge under pressure. He also credited hard work: “It’s hard stuff to practice… Nice to know that it hasn’t left me at this ripe old age. Listen, I don’t want to keep saying that because I’m actually — I feel like I’m moving well, the body is feeling good, I’m training well. Yeah, I feel like there could be a good run of golf still. I can’t let the age kind of become too much of the story,” he said. This win is a big milestone for Rose, no doubt. But he was quick to share the credit with someone who’s been by his side through it all, his longtime friend and trusted caddie.

Rose’s connection with his caddie, Fooch, runs deep. “I can’t wait to share it with Fooch. We’ve been together a long time. Amazing caddie. We’ve been through our ups and downs,” he said. Fooch isn’t just a caddie but a true partner who shares every high and low alongside Rose. “He feels the good and the bad as much as I do,” Rose added, showing the close bond they’ve built over the years. Even with the Ryder Cup just around the corner and the crowds cheering for others, Rose stayed focused and composed. “Ryder Cup is right around the corner, so I completely understand. But yeah, this is going to be a fun one for us to celebrate,” he said, looking forward to sharing this special moment together.

Fooch has been by Justin Rose’s side through some of the biggest moments in his career, caddying for him from 2008 to 2019 — a stretch that included nine PGA Tour victories, five DP World Tour titles, and Rose’s 2013 U.S. Open win at Merion. The pair also teamed up for five Ryder Cup appearances, including the historic Miracle of Medinah in 2012 when Rose beat Phil Mickelson in singles. Their bond goes beyond just a professional relationship; it’s built on years of trust and friendship, with memorable moments like the 2014 Open Championship when Fooch accidentally left Rose’s gamer driver at home in Bedford, forcing a last-minute dash to Hoylake. After Fooch stepped away in 2019 to focus on his health following heart surgery, Rose kept pushing but only notched one win, the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, until Fooch returned ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup. Since reuniting, their partnership has grown even stronger, making this recent victory feel like a shared success. With another Ryder Cup approaching, Rose is eager to team up with Fooch again, adding even more significance to this win as they prepare for what could be another important chapter together.

Rose won the event, probably one of the most memorable victories of his career, and keeps his confidence high, but there are still moments when he battles his own thoughts.

Rose’s Memorable Win and the Mental Battles Behind It

Even though Justin Rose won the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, he didn’t shy away from admitting the mental hurdles he faced along the way. “Probably fighting our own inner battles out there, I suppose,” he said after the third round. Rose started strong but hit a rough patch on the back nine, sharing, “I felt like I got off to what I felt was like a great start… but then I struggled a little bit through the middle of the back nine.” When the wind picked up and conditions got tricky, it wasn’t just about physical skill; it was a test of focus and patience.

That pressure was magnified by his form in the seasons leading up to Memphis. In 2024, Rose played 19 events without a win, making just 12 cuts, with 4 top-25 finishes, and ending the season 62nd in the FedExCup standings. The year before, in 2022-2023, he managed one win and five top-10s but still missed 6 cuts in 20 events. Those results kept him grinding, but also meant every chance to contend carried extra weight.

What makes this win even more impressive is how he managed to shake off those struggles and finish strong. That crucial birdie on the 18th hole gave him a big confidence boost. “That birdie on 18… makes me walk off the golf course feeling like it was a good day’s work,” he said. His honest take shows that even veterans like Rose have to battle their own minds, and when they win, it’s as much about mental toughness as it is about talent. Rose’s victory underscores how mental strength and strong support, especially from his trusted caddie, go hand in hand. With Ryder Cup 2025 ahead, he’s ready for the next challenge, confident and focused.