Justin Rose Releases Statement as He Signs Unexpected Golf Deal With $5 Billion Supercar Makers

Justin Rose has never been just a golfer who shows up and plays. Away from the course, he has invested in an AI coaching startup and has also built some selective sponsorship portfolios. So when he signs up as an investor and the face of a brand, it says something. A partnership begins this week, and the timing is anything but a coincidence.

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A 45-year-old Englishman has officially signed with McLaren Golf, becoming the brand’s first global ambassador and its inaugural Tour player. Additionally, he is now an investor in the company. This deal was confirmed on Monday, and the world number five will debut his McLaren clubs this week at the Cadillac Championship in Miami.

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Justin Rose has been part of McLaren Golf’s design and development process for nearly two years. He was a catalyst in testing prototypes, providing performance feedback that helped shape the equipment now heading to the tour. Reflecting on the partnership in the brand’s Instagram announcement post, he acknowledged just how long this moment had been in the making.

“It’s been a long time coming and being part of the design and development phase for over the past year + has been a fun and fascinating experience. Let’s go!”

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The brand hinted at its entry into the golf equipment market back in March but did not disclose any player involvement at that time. Justin Rose is the first, and currently the only, professional player to be announced.

The connection between Justin Rose and McLaren Racing runs deeper than a standard contract. For one, he has a long-standing friendship with CEO Zak Brown. At the same time, he is a regular playing partner of Lando Norris and has been a frequent guest of the team at F1 races over the years. The timing of this week’s debut lines up neatly with the Miami Grand Prix weekend.

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On the course, Rose will carry McLaren’s signature papaya-colored staff bag and wear the brand mark on his chest. McLaren Golf’s website will go live on April 29th, and the official launch event is scheduled for Wednesday in Miami.

Rose also shared his opinions on joining hands with the $5 billion brand further in the official statement, sharing that this has been a passion project for him.

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“I’ve had the opportunity to be involved from the outset, working with the team, testing the clubs and helping shape what they’ve become. That level of involvement combined with the standards McLaren brings to everything they do, made this an easy decision for me.”