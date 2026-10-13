Justin Rose Sees LIV Golf Shake-Up Creating New Ryder Cup Opportunities: ‘The Team May Look a Little Different’

Justin Rose can see Europe’s next Ryder Cup team taking a different shape as LIV Golf faces a major shake-up. With the DP World Tour asking LIV players to choose a side, some familiar faces could make way for new opportunities. Asked about the situation in Delhi, Rose offered a cautious take, suggesting the changes could leave Europe with a very different team in 2027.

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Speaking at the pre-tournament press conference for the DP World India Championship, the seven-time Ryder Cup player admitted he had not followed the situation closely.

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“I don’t even really know what the current LIV situation is, apart from it seems like a lot of players are beginning to free themselves up to focus on the DP World Tour and to put themselves in positions where they might be able to accrue some points; I think there’ll be more players available maybe for Luke to select from. The way the Ryder Cup team is selected now, six guys qualify, and six get picked. So anybody who’s showing really good form that maybe hasn’t had the opportunity to earn the points but is eligible to play, they’re gonna put themselves in … to be considered for the team.” Rose said. “So I think the team may look a little bit different next year than it did this year, next time, because of how things seem to be playing out at the moment. But I haven’t really followed all of the ins and outs of exactly what’s going on at the moment other than I know that there’s a lot of movement.”

Justin Rose may not have much to say about the situation, but the timing makes his response interesting. Just a day earlier, on October 12, DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings told BBC Sport that LIV Golf players would no longer get the conditional releases they received in 2026. His message was clear: “Players need to make a choice.” That decision could make things more complicated for Europe’s next Ryder Cup team.

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Europe could pay the price if its players stick with LIV Golf. To play for Europe at the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor, players must be DP World Tour members. That means those who stay with LIV’s new version could miss out. Players who want to remain eligible have until November 16 to apply for DP World Tour membership.

Rose’s comment about players “freeing themselves up” comes at a time when LIV Golf itself faces an uncertain future. On September 8, LIV filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New Jersey after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announced it would stop funding the league after 2026. Investor BC Partners has since proposed up to $300 million to help run a restructured LIV, with players facing an October 25 deadline to commit.

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Some players have already made their decisions. Jon Rahm and David Puig have both confirmed they won’t be part of LIV 2.0, and Adrian Meronk is reported to have no intention of signing. Sergio Garcia’s LIV contract has been terminated. With the future of the league still unclear, Europe could see some familiar faces take a different path before the next Ryder Cup.

The format he describes matches the official 2027 process. The top six players on the Ryder Cup points list qualify automatically when qualifying closes on August 22, 2027. Captain Luke Donald then fills the other six spots in the week of August 30.

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Qualifying began at the British Masters at The Belfry in late August, so a player who rejoins the tour now still has most of the points race ahead of him. A captain’s pick is the other route, and it is the one Rose points to for players who haven’t had the chance to earn points.

Europe’s win at Bethpage Black in 2025 shows why losing LIV players could be a real problem. Europe beat the United States 15–13, with Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton as the only two European LIV players on the team. Both delivered strong performances. Rahm went 3–2–0 and Hatton 3–0–1. Both played LIV in 2026 under the conditional releases that the DP World Tour has now said it will end.

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Now that the tour plans to end those releases, Europe could face a difficult choice: stick to its rules or risk losing players who have already shown their value in the Ryder Cup.

Justin Rose has already shown where he stands on LIV-linked players returning to the team. “I would like to see Jon pay his fines for sure and be a part of the Ryder Cup,” Rose said in March to Sky Sports, adding that “being in the Ryder Cup is more than about money.”

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Rahm has already taken steps to keep his Ryder Cup hopes alive. In May, he reached an agreement with the DP World Tour to pay his outstanding fines, reportedly worth around $3 million. The deal cleared him to earn points toward the 2027 Ryder Cup. Hatton has also accepted the tour’s offer to retain his membership. However, he has not publicly shared his plans for 2027.

Justin Thomas’ Scouting Trip That Set Everything in Motion

Rose talked about the Ryder Cup scouting trip to Adare Manor, which Donald organized in mid-September, just ahead of the Presidents Cup. Sixteen European players attended, including Rose, who played in a group with Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Angel Ayora.

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Rose described the trip as a relaxed one. “So, the scouting trip to Adare Manor was, I think, a pretty relaxed one,” Rose said. “I think it was the first opportunity for Luke to kind of get the wider group together. I think it was probably an important trip for potential players or players that haven’t played Ryder Cups before, for some rookies to be around the team, to start to feel the energy of what it feels like to be in a Ryder Cup. And Luke just talked a little bit about how he envisions the strategy and the plan for the next year or so.”

The guest list backs up the “rookies” point. Four of the 16 had never played a Ryder Cup: Eugenio Chacarra, Alex Fitzpatrick, Kristoffer Reitan and Ayora. Chacarra, a former LIV player, tied for second at last Sunday’s Spanish Open.

Rose also said the trip had little pressure attached. “So it was more of a boys trip, very casual golf, nice dinner, and a little bit of a discussion. It wasn’t very intense. It wasn’t a pressure-packed thing, and I think it was just a nice experience for the rookies and obviously for players that haven’t been to Adare Manor before; it was just a sort of a nice moment to go, ‘Wow, this is gonna be a special Ryder Cup.’ So, yeah, it was a valuable trip.”

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Rahm made a similar point afterward. He said the trip helps newcomers by “getting those first nerves out of the way,” and described the course: “It was in perfect condition. It was immaculate.”

Rahm and Hatton were both on the trip’s attendee list. That means the group Donald assembled included two players whose 2027 eligibility now depends on their next move.

Justin Rose is making his first appearance in India at the DP World India Championship, which takes place at Delhi Golf Club from October 15 to 18. The $4 million event is the eighth of nine Back 9 tournaments on the Race to Dubai schedule, with the season-ending playoffs set for November.