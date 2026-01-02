Justin Rose Sends Prayers After Deadly Explosion at Swiss Ski Resort: ‘Thoughts Are With Everyone’

While the world welcomed 2026 with champagne and fireworks, a Swiss ski resort turned into a scene of unimaginable horror. Justin Rose’s heartfelt tribute on social media captured what many felt when news broke from Crans-Montana.

“Thoughts are with everyone in Crans Montana 🙏,” Justin Rose wrote on X, his message amplifying the grief felt as Crans-Montana had hosted the European Tour just five months prior.

The fire erupted at the Constellation bar around 1:30 am (0030 GMT), transforming celebration into catastrophe within minutes. This “one of the worst tragedies that the country has experienced” claimed 40 lives and heavily injured 115 people. The majority of casualties are believed to be tourists who came to Crans-Montana for the holiday season. Emergency crews battled flames in sub-zero temperatures while evacuating surrounding buildings. Investigators continue examining the cause, but the police have clarified that it was a fire incident and not a planned attack.

The fire was so tragic that it resonated across the Swiss Borders. Prince Charles shared a message of mourning with the President of Switzerland. “It is utterly heartbreaking that a night of celebration for young people and families instead turned to such a nightmarish tragedy.”

For golf’s global community, Crans-Montana is more than just alpine skiing—it’s an important part of the DP World Tour.

The 2025 Omega European Masters held here saw Thriston Lawrence claim victory at 22-under par, edging Matt Wallace, Sami Valimaki, and Rasmus Højgaard by two shots. Lawrence earned $552,500 from the $3.25 million purse, competing against a 156-player field featuring Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keita Nakajima.

The venue’s rich competitive history makes this moment even more sobering.

Crans-sur-Sierre’s Severiano Ballesteros Course has hosted tournament golf since 1939, perched 1,500 meters above sea level in the Swiss Alps. Matt Fitzpatrick, a two-time winner here in 2017 and 2018, returned for his ninth appearance in 2025. The Spanish legend himself won here seven times between 1977 and 1989, transforming the course with renovations that emphasized short-game precision. This year, too, it will also host the Omega European Masters, scheduled from Thursday, September 3, to Sunday, September 6.

Talking about the fire, those who survived paint a harrowing picture of what happened inside.

Witness accounts: How the fire unfolded at Crans Montana

According to reports and witnesses, within seconds, flames spread through the wooden interior of Le Constellation, trapping partygoers in the basement. People pushed their way through small staircases and broke windows as smoke filled the room. Some people broke glass with their bare hands. Some people climbed over barriers, as there weren’t enough exits.

Witnesses told French TV stations that they observed sparklers tied to champagne bottles that were too close to the ceiling, where they could catch fire, during New Year’s toasts. Flashover followed, when all the combustible vapor ignited at once due to the heat that had built up. Officials said that the fast spread made the basement a death trap, leaving no time for an organized escape.

Hospitals across the Valais region couldn’t handle the critically burned patients. Helicopters ferried victims to specialized burn centers in Lausanne and Zurich. Some crossed international borders for treatment. Air ambulances filled the alpine sky as ground units managed the volume of casualties.

Investigators scrutinize facility design and safety protocols as witnesses pointed out that there were only a few ways out of the basement.