Justin Rose Shares Blunt Take As Jon Rahm’s DP World Tour Rift Worsens

When Jon Rahm joined LIV Golf, European pros sought to have Ryder Cup rules rewritten so that he could participate in the event at Bethpage. Now, a couple of years later, the scenario has changed entirely. Rahm’s spot for Adare Manor is at risk, all because of his broil with DPWT, and Justin Rose, his former teammate, also agrees.

“I think it is absolutely feasible,” Rose told Golf Channel as he weighed in on Rahm’s stance on the Ryder Cup. “I think the line in the sand has been drawn. I think DP World Tour is willing to work with Jon,” Rose continued. “So, it’s going to take a bit of compromise. I hope we can find that sort of common ground now.”

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“From my point of view, I think the DP World Tour’s stance is relatively reasonable in terms of if you play an event opposite one of their events, you clearly, by nature of that, are weakening their Tour and their opportunity to go out and create impact in the game of golf. So, therefore, if you want to be a member of the Tour, yes, you’ll get a fine.”

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Earlier in 2017, Rose offered some mentorship for a rageful Rahm, asking him to bring his temper under control. But later on, in 2023, he called Rahm a “legacy-focused player.” Rose and Rahm were paired together at the 2018 Ryder Cup and also represented Europe in 2023 and 2025. Notably, Rose has no issues with Rahm’s decision to move. The 1x Masters winner received more than $200M to join LIV, and to date, he has 3 wins, 17 top 5s, and 9 top 10s. His worst finish on LIV so far has been an eleventh-place finish. Rose sees all of this.

“Obviously, playing on LIV was a decision that he made and wanted to make, and fair play to him for making it, and good for him. He’s playing good golf out there. He’s winning. He’s making a lot of money, and you can’t argue [and] can’t knock what he’s been able to achieve out there,” Rose said of Rahm’s move.

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Rose wants Jon Rahm to pay the fines, as he also did the same thing when playing outside of the DPWT. The reason Justin Rose agrees with the strategy of the DP World Tour is that it’s trying to be stronger. And that’s certainly “not an easy task.”

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This was not the first time Justin Rose talked about Rahm paying his fines or finding a middle ground. He had a similar stance at the PLAYERS Championship, too.

“The other seven did it. So obviously eight did it, and Jon [Rahm] didn’t. There’s pretty decent precedent that the deal wasn’t outrageous as they were proposing it. Maybe there’s some middle ground where he would do his best to support the Tour as and when but not necessarily have that hung over his head, but paying his fines is obviously step No. 1.”

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Eight golfers decided to align with the DP World Tour and paid the fines, committing to play the 6 tournaments (2 of DPWT’s choice) on the tour in 2026. The list includes Tyrrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin, Adrian Meronk, Victor Perez, David Puig, Thomas Detry, Lauri Canter, and Elvis Smylie. And Jon Rahm was the only one who refused to agree with the tour’s requirements. He has reportedly refused to pay around $3M in fines for competing at LIV Golf without a release from the DP World Tour. He has also withdrawn his 18-month appeal for a return.

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Reflecting on the eight golfers’ move to the DPWT, Rose, during THE PLAYERS Championship presser, claimed that the Tour’s deal “wasn’t outrageous.” Else, the majority wouldn’t have agreed upon it. And Rose isn’t alone in this belief.

Even Rory McIlroy believes Rahm should take up the offer, as eight other pros have also taken the deal. McIlroy also voiced that what DPWT is putting at the table is much less harsh than what Brooks Koepka had to bear to return to the PGA Tour. The Masters winner claimed it to be a “really generous deal.” McIlroy’s words were sharply contrasting from when he wanted Ryder Cup authorities to rewrite some of their rules so that Rahm could represent Europe, despite playing for LIV Golf.

However, Jon Rahm is bothered by one demand of the DP World Tour. And it’s not the $3M fine.

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Why is Jon Rahm refusing to abide by the DP World Tour’s requirements?

Rahm revealed his reasons for refusing the DP World Tour’s offer during the press conference for LIV Golf South Africa. He believed that the offer wasn’t right because the officials changed the minimum requirement for tournaments to be played.

“I don’t think it’s right that they’re requiring people to play more golf than is already required for the agreement they have with them, then I would sign with them,” the 11-time PGA Tour champion said. “What that means is that our signing fines get paid for, and I get released to play LIV Golf this year.”

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As Justin Rose previously pointed out, Rahm is earning a lot from LIV Golf. And paying up a $3M fine isn’t that tough for him. But he’s unwilling to play six tournaments instead of a minimum of four. He argued that he usually played four events on the Tour, with five being on special circumstances.

And Rahm doesn’t intend to play in Europe on the DP World Tour by the end of 2026. Instead, the Spaniard showed interest in playing at the French Open, the Dunhill, and the Spanish Open.

He said, “That stretch, I’ll most likely play my four, and I want to be there. Obviously, I’m going to be in Spain. That’s always going to be my highlight for the year in that regard.”

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But as of now, the conflict between the DP World Tour and Jon Rahm remains unsettled. And that means, Rose’s verdict regarding Rahm’s stance in the Ryder Cup might just come true.