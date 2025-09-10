Justin Rose Shares True Feelings on American Crowd Ahead of Bethpage Battle: ‘It’s All About Them’

At 45 years old, Justin Rose just became the oldest European winner in modern PGA Tour history and sits at his highest world ranking in over five years. However, it’s his unfiltered honesty about golf’s biggest names that’s really making waves as the Ryder Cup approaches.

Fresh off his historic FedEx St. Jude Championship victory in August, Rose didn’t hold back when asked about European popularity with American crowds. Speaking at his 20th BMW PGA Championship press conference, the veteran offered rare insights into what makes certain players beloved across the pond.

The Englishman then addressed the psychological challenge of the Ryder Cups directly. When asked about dealing with unwelcoming crowds, Rose delivered perhaps his most insightful response. “I think we don’t do it enough to really know how to do it. You just have to do it,” he stated. Additionally, he emphasized the mental approach required: “I think that’s where we’re going to be at mentally to make bit of a commitment for being able to bounce back, so to speak and to realise it’s not personal.” Bethpage Black is notorious for producing some of golf’s most hostile environments, with the 2002 U.S. Open earning the nickname “the people’s Open” for its raucous, beer-fueled galleries that relentlessly heckled players throughout the week.

via Imago 15th July 2025 Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, County Antrim, Northern Ireland The Open Golf Championship Practice Day 3 Justin Rose ENG plays a pitch shot at the 12th green

Rose’s crowd philosophy extends beyond simple acceptance. Consequently, he explained the fundamental difference between regular tournaments and Ryder Cup environments. “Most golf fans come to golf to, one, have a few drinks, it seems, these days. But they come to watch and watch their favourite players, and they observe everybody else, as well. So they are sort of not necessarily there — they can’t really influence the outcome, per se. Whereas, collectively, they feel like, we can influence the outcome of this event and that’s our job, and fair play. That’s what it’s all about them.” This understanding stems from Rose’s extensive Ryder Cup record of 14 wins, 9 losses, and 3 ties across six previous appearances, including crucial contributions to Europe’s victories in 2012, 2014, 2018, and 2023.

Despite these challenges, Rose explained why certain Europeans manage to win over American audiences. “I don’t know exactly. I feel like me and Tommy and Rory are all quite different in terms of our approaches,” Rose explained. He then delivered his most striking assessment: “Rory has that style with his golf game and exciting to watch and plays with a breath of fresh air, the way he hits the ball, the way he gets on with it and how he competes, challenging, being a Grand Slam winner. He’s kind of like a superstar status.” Rose’s assessment carries weight given McIlroy’s remarkable 2025 season, which included completing his career Grand Slam with a Masters victory in April and surpassing $100 million in PGA Tour earnings.

Rose’s candid player breakdown didn’t stop there. Furthermore, he highlighted Tommy Fleetwood’s unique appeal to American galleries. “Tommy has that special, likable nature to him and engages with the crowd. He’s got that really — a bit cheeky, at times. He’s just who he is. He’s so authentic, I guess, and people — me, I just appreciate the fact that I’m still doing it and just keep my head down, and yeah, just keep grafting at it, I suppose.” This authenticity proved particularly endearing to American fans when Fleetwood finally captured his breakthrough PGA Tour victory at the 2025 Tour Championship, earning both the tournament title and $10 million FedExCup prize after 163 starts.

Meanwhile, the European team chemistry demonstrated clear unity ahead of their BMW PGA Championship appearances. This camaraderie becomes crucial when facing hostile crowds at Bethpage Black.

Rose’s self-assessment proved equally honest. Moreover, he acknowledged his imperfections while explaining his approach. “I think people admire the fact I try to do the right things. I work hard. Listen, I’m not perfect, there’s no doubt. I come across as even good-tempered out there for the most part, but it’s always bubbling away underneath.” This “grafting” mentality has served Rose well throughout his career, helping him secure 12 PGA Tour victories and reach the world number one ranking in 2018, while his reputation for sportsmanship was exemplified when he graciously congratulated McIlroy after their Masters playoff loss in April.

His experience at Wentworth reinforces this wisdom. Playing his 20th BMW PGA Championship represents remarkable longevity in professional golf. Rose has called this tournament a “bucket list” event he “dearly loves to win,” making his current form particularly meaningful.

Justin Rose’s Remarkable Resurgence at 45

This veteran perspective stems from Rose’s extraordinary career renaissance. His recent victory made history as the oldest European to claim a PGA Tour title in the modern era. Subsequently, his world ranking jumped to 12th, marking his best position since holding the world number one spot in 2018-2019.

The secret lies in increased discipline, not decreased standards. “I feel like I’m even more disciplined now, fortunately, than I was when I was younger. I’d love to be indulging in a few more fun activities at this point in my life but I feel like I’m having to be even more focused,” Rose revealed.

However, the foundation remains an emotional connection to competition. “That needs to be underpinned by love for the game. If you don’t love the game, it becomes work and it still doesn’t feel like work,” he explained. This philosophy drives his continued pursuit of excellence. His approach to accessing physical skills has evolved with age. “I think as you get older, you get access to your body — it’s all very well — the skills are sort of there, but the access to them becomes harder, if that makes any sense. You’ve got to fight a little bit harder on the diligence side of things.”

As Europe prepares for September’s showdown in Bethpage, Rose’s honest assessments and crowd psychology insights could prove invaluable. His veteran perspective on handling hostile environments, combined with his understanding of what appeals to American audiences, positions him as a crucial voice in Europe’s quest to win its first away Ryder Cup since 20