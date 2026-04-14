Justin Rose Shows Support as Masters Champ Closes in on Major Jack Nicklaus Record

Yesterday, April 14, marked thirteen years since Adam Scott became the first Australian to win The Masters. Now, having recorded a T24 result this year at Augusta National, which saw him shoot a 70 on the last day to finish two under par overall, Scott is only two majors away from yet another landmark.

This year’s Masters tournament was also Adam Scott’s 98th successive appearance at a major event, starting from his debut at The Open Championship at St Andrews Old Course in 2000.

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That streak has put him within reach of a historical mark. By getting to 100 consecutive starts, he will be part of an elite group alongside Jack Nicklaus. Nicklaus is known for playing 146 straight majors, spanning from the 1962 Masters until the 1998 U.S. Open, aided by the eight exemptions granted by the USGA. And with the DP World Tour celebrating the milestone on Instagram, Justin Rose, whom Scott had praised only a few days prior, couldn’t help but show his support.

“🙌,” Rose wrote in the comment section.

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With such support, Scott, aged 45, said after his final round on Sunday that he is planning to play in next month’s PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club. It will be his 99th straight participation in a major event. And while reaching a number beyond Nicklaus’ looks unlikely, reaching triple digits itself would be a remarkable achievement for Scott.

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And he is proud of that.

“I think probably whenever it ends, whether it’s a hundred or more or less, I think it’ll be hard for guys to get to that number going forward. I think it’s probably getting harder. I think I have been a consistent player for a long time, over a 25-year career,” Scott said.

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Yet, there is still a roadblock. Adam Scott lacks an exemption for the upcoming U.S. Open to be played at the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Last year, he gained his invitation for the 125th edition of the tournament after qualifying for it based on his performance during the Tour Championship from the previous season. His best bet now would be by ranking under the Official World Golf Rankings. The first 60 golfers on the list as of May 18 and June 9 automatically qualify for the tournament, and currently, he ranks 51st.

Speaking of qualifying, Scott said: “Yeah, look, I’m just playing good, so I’m just focused on the next event and that will be in two weeks at Doral. Hopefully get myself right up in the mix and, yeah, it’s a fine line. You can’t expect to be ten-, 12-under around a major venue if you’re not holing a few putts.”

And as for what keeps him motivated, Scott added, “I think the main thing is really that I probably dreamed loftier goals than was maybe possible when I was a kid. Thanks, Tiger.

During his entire career in major championships, Scott has been able to achieve top ten positions on 20 occasions, with the best being the playoff win against Ángel Cabrera in The Masters Tournament. Some other achievements include coming in second place in The Open Championship, coming in third place in the PGA Championship, and finishing fourth in the U.S. Open.

As for what has kept him around, he has revealed that as well.

“I guess my mum taught me everything in moderation. I don’t know if that’s good for the highest level sport but it is for longevity. Maybe some of that philosophy has kept me going. I think I’ve been fortunate. I’ve generally had really good people around me, and that and my own intuition for things, I’ve done nothing too radical, I’ve kind of evolved,” Scott said.

That said, the respect between Rose and Scott goes both ways.

Adam Scott praises Justin Rose

Looking for his first-ever green jacket, Justin Rose made some amazing moves on the leaderboard during the Masters. While he had to settle for a T3 finish, there is no denying the fact that his game caused some threats during the week. Adam Scott, who has played against Rose for many years, knows how good a player he is. And Scott has even noticed a change in Rose’s game, which has enabled him to get back in shape.

After his tournament ended at the The Masters Tournament in 2026, Adam Scott was asked how it feels playing with Justin Rose. The Australian said, “I think that he’s quite an intense competitor, Justin. I don’t think anyone should be surprised by that given his showing again this week, his showing here last year. He’s a very focused, intense competitor.

“So, having spent my whole career kind of alongside each other, I’m saying that as a compliment. That he’s still so focused. Maybe from the outside looking in a little bit even more focused than ever, actually, at this point in his career.”

Asked about Rose’s strength, Scott added, “Well, he’s incredibly calculated. I think he really knows his own tendencies well, and he plays around them all to his advantage. You know, I think he’s been very meticulous and about the way he’s built his game. I would say probably for the last 15 years, but certainly the last couple I think there has been a very narrowed focus and he’s very meticulous about things.”

Well, Rose is known to be very well-prepared and dedicates many hours to ensuring he gets enough sleep. This is why he is still at the top of his game even as he approaches his fifties. Now, the two will be working hard to achieve their own milestones.