Justin Rose Weighs In With Blunt Take as PGA Tour Eyes Signature Event Expansion

While the PGA Tour maps out an ambitious future with 16 Signature Events, veteran Justin Rose is pumping the brakes with a blunt dose of reality. Coming off a T3 finish at the Masters and teeing up at Doral this week, he is not convinced the blueprint addresses the right problem.

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He pushed back with a question first: “16 Signature Events, or 16 equally good events?” Then he unpacked it with the media.

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“If playing your best golf means that that flow of events suits you, then that’s what you have to commit to and give your best performance on the best courses or the courses that suit you the best to accumulate the right amount of points to win the FedEx Cup. That’s the goal. I don’t even know if it can happen, but that would feel about right to me.”

The English pro was not dismissing the idea of 16 events. He was flagging the gap between what the Tour is planning and what it can actually control. The gap is already visible with just 8 signature events.

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Three signature events sit between the Masters and the PGA Championship: RBC Heritage, the Cadillac Championship, and the Truist Championship. Scheffler is skipping Truist from May 7-10. McIlroy, fresh off defending his Masters title, skipped both the RBC Heritage and this week at Doral. Across all three events, golf’s top two players do not appear together once.

The viewership numbers show what this costs. For instance, outside the Arnold Palmer Invitational, every signature event this year has recorded a year-on-year decline. The Genesis Invitational fell to 3.27 million viewers, down 3.8%.

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The Tour’s reported answer is a 2028 overhaul: 120-player fields with 36-hole cuts, a two-track promotion and relegation system, and a condensed schedule of 20 to 22 elite events from late January to early September. There are also reports suggesting the Tour may drop the Signature Event format altogether in favor of equally weighted elite events.

That is exactly the distinction Rose was drawing at Doral. This week’s field is missing McIlroy, Schauffele, Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Bob MacIntyre. The number of events was never the problem.

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Justin Rose also addressed how he personally navigates the stretch of events leading into a major.

Justin Rose Reveals His Tried and Tested Approach to Major Preparation

Justin Rose has a clear pattern going into his majors. He plays his best golf in the third week of a run and seldom plays more than three events in a row. His rhythm is week one to settle, week two to refine, and week three to peak.

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The reason is simple. The first week back always sees a gap as the feel in practice and the feel in competition are different. He closes the gap in week two, and week three is when it all falls into place. The 45-year-old says that playing the Cadillac Championship and Truist Championship back-to-back before the PGA Championship is an opportunity, not a burden.

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“The good thing about these two going into a major championship is that you can be really patient with your game,” he said.

Eight competitive rounds in two events means his game gets honed naturally, without forcing anything extra outside of competition. Moreover, the number of balls he hits between competitive rounds is as important as the rounds themselves. But the priority is to get to the PGA Championship fresh, even if the Doral leaderboard is already pulling him in full.