Justin Rose WITB 2026: PGA Tour Pro’s Golfing Essentials Explored

Justin Rose isn’t just playing well at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open. He’s dominating! A scorching 10-under opener and record-breaking halfway total prove his equipment isn’t just working; it’s firing on all cylinders.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For a player with Rose’s experience and strategic mindset, equipment isn’t about chasing trends. It’s about finding clubs that complement his strengths and give him confidence when it matters. His 2026 bag reflects years of understanding what works under pressure.

Justin Rose’s current setup builds on the equipment that delivered results in 2025. As an equipment-free agent, he’s chosen each club based on performance, not endorsements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max (9°) with Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX shaft delivers the stable ball flight Rose needs for consistent driving accuracy.

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max (9°) with Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX shaft delivers the stable ball flight Rose needs for consistent driving accuracy. Mini Driver: TaylorMade R7 Quad (13°) gives him a precision option on tighter holes where control trumps distance—a smart play from someone who knows course management wins tournaments.

TaylorMade R7 Quad (13°) gives him a precision option on tighter holes where control trumps distance—a smart play from someone who knows course management wins tournaments. Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M6 5-wood (17°) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX launches high and finds greens on par-5s, turning potential into scoring opportunities.

TaylorMade M6 5-wood (17°) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX launches high and finds greens on par-5s, turning potential into scoring opportunities. Irons: A mixed set pairing Miura TC-202 (4-6) with Miura MC-502 (7-PW) on KBS Tour C-Taper 125g S+ shafts. The combination gives him forgiveness in the long irons and the precision feel he trusts in scoring clubs—a setup that reflects his understanding of what he needs at different distances.

A mixed set pairing Miura TC-202 (4-6) with Miura MC-502 (7-PW) on KBS Tour C-Taper 125g S+ shafts. The combination gives him forgiveness in the long irons and the precision feel he trusts in scoring clubs—a setup that reflects his understanding of what he needs at different distances. Wedges: Three Titleist Vokey SM10 and WedgeWorks wedges (52°, 56°, 60°) on True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue Onyx S400 shafts provide the versatility his short game demands.

Three Titleist Vokey SM10 and WedgeWorks wedges (52°, 56°, 60°) on True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue Onyx S400 shafts provide the versatility his short game demands. Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom T-5 Tour Prototype, a trusted tool that’s delivered when the pressure’s on.

Scotty Cameron Phantom T-5 Tour Prototype, a trusted tool that’s delivered when the pressure’s on. Ball: 2025 Titleist Pro V1x offers the consistency Rose relies on in tournament play.

How experience and equipment can work together for Justin Rose

Justin Rose’s golf bag reflects his strategic playing style, focusing on planning shots rather than reacting. His Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max driver offers low spin and stability, helping him stay accurate off tough courses like Torrey Pines. Data shows that accurate fairway shots and approach play are key to scoring well on difficult layouts, where driving accuracy is about 50%. Rose’s control gives him an advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Bildnummer: 13818165 Datum: 16.06.2013 Copyright: imago/AFLOSPORT

Justin Rose (ENG), JUNE 16, 2013 – Golf : Justin Rose of England in action on 18th hole during the fnal round of the U.S. Open Championship at the Merion Golf Club, East course in Haverford Township, Delaware County, Pennsylvania. NoxThirdxPartyxSales PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxPOLxRUSxSWExFRAxNEDxESPxONLY ( waha015526); Golf xsp x0x 2013 quer Highlight U.S. Open Championship Merion Golf Club golf USA United States Pennsylvania

Image number 13818165 date 16 06 2013 Copyright imago AFLOSPORT Justin Rose tight June 16 2013 Golf Justin Rose of England in Action ON 18th Hole during The fnal Round of The u s Open Championship AT The Merion Golf Club East Course in Township Delaware County Pennsylvania PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxPOLxRUSxSWExFRAxNEDxESPxONLY Golf x0x 2013 horizontal Highlight u s Open Championship Merion Golf Club Golf USA United States Pennsylvania

When precision matters more than distance, he uses a TaylorMade R7 Quad mini driver. This helps him avoid trouble and aim for greens instead of taking risky drives, smart play for seasoned golfers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Justin Rose mixed iron set boosts confidence. He uses Miura TC-202 irons for longer shots and MC-502s for scoring. The TC-202s help on tough approaches over 200 yards, while the MC-502s provide a precise feel for tricky shots.

Around the greens, his three-wedge setup reflects strategic choices built from experience. The 52-degree is for full shots and long bunkers, the 56-degree is his main wedge, and the 60-degree is for high, soft shots over hazards. Proper wedge gaps of 4–6 degrees improve control.

Confidence on the greens matters just as much as gear quality. And for that, he trusts his Scotty Cameron Phantom T-5 putter, known for making crucial putts under pressure. Familiarity with his equipment helps him focus on putting under pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, Justin Rose’s bag suits his style, strategic, precise, and confident. His clubs support his goal of control from tee to green, helping him compete at courses like Torrey Pines, where accuracy beats power.