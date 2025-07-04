Justin Thomas Already Pocketed Around Twice Last Season’s Earnings But Has One Major Regret: ‘I Wish…’

Sometimes, even a comeback year can feel incomplete! Justin Thomas snapped his winless streak with a victory at the RBC Heritage in April, has been in the hunt nearly every month since, and already notched seven top-10 finishes in 2025. Along the way, he’s come heartbreakingly close to finishing runner-up three times, at the American Express, the Valspar Championship, and most recently at the Truist Championship. It’s the kind of consistent, high-level form that usually signals a player in full control. And yet, for Thomas, something still feels unfinished. He has a fantastic season overall, but when it comes to majors, he tends to mess it up.

“I wish I would’ve played a little better in some of the majors earlier in the season, but you know have a big stretch here to capitalize on some big events,” he said on Fox News. The only regret Thomas carries this season is that his best golf hasn’t shown up at the majors. And that’s despite this being his most lucrative year in recent memory. He has already earned $9,335,520 in official money in 2025, almost double the $5,223,561 he made last season. Financially, it is a clear step forward. Competitively, though, the sting of falling short on golf’s biggest stages still lingers. He expected more from himself.

Thomas isn’t frustrated with his form; if anything, he feels things are moving in the right direction. “I’m doing a lot of things really well. It’s not like I need to reinvent the wheel by any means,” he said. After an inconsistent 2024, where he struggled to find rhythm, 2025 has brought more stability across his game. But while his performances in regular events have improved, the majors continue to be a sticking point.

In 2024, Thomas struggled to make an impact at the majors. He missed the cut at both the Masters and the U.S. Open, finished tied for 31st at The Open, and showed some promise with a tied-eighth finish at the PGA Championship. That result gave at least a glimpse of momentum. This season even that has even been missing. He missed the cut again at the U.S. Open, finished tied for 36th at Augusta, and has yet to seriously contend in any major this season.

The Master’s, in particular, remains a difficult test. Its demands off the tee and around the greens continue to expose the areas where his game still needs sharpening. “I have a lot of belief and know that I can go low on any given day,” Thomas said. “But it is just about keeping myself there and in contention. So just sharpening up a couple of things here and there and try to have some fun.” It is not as if Thomas has never broken through on the biggest stage; he is a two-time major champion, with his most recent win coming at the PGA Championship in 2022. But it has now been three seasons without another, and for a player of his caliber, that wait is beginning to feel long. He has never won the Open Championship, and his actions are hinting he is more than looking forward to win this thing.

Justin Thomas Strategic Prep For The Coming US Open…

After finishing up at the Travelers Championship, Justin Thomas made a calculated move. This was not just a casual break, but a strategic one. “Time for a little reset and rest before getting ready for the Genesis Scottish Open,” he posted on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into his thinking. Rather than grinding through the Rocket Classic and the John Deere Classic, he chose to skip both events to recharge and refocus ahead of an important stretch.

His return comes at the Genesis Scottish Open, scheduled from July 10 to 13 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. The timing is no accident. The Scottish Open is widely considered one of the best tune-up events for The Open, offering the same links-style conditions players will face at Royal Portrush. Thomas qualified for the field through his position inside the top 30 in last season’s FedExCup standings, securing his place in one of the season’s key lead-up tournaments.

Last year at the Scottish Open, he started strong with an opening round of 62, but his momentum faded and he finished tied for 62nd. This time around, he is aiming for more than just a good start. With the Open looming the following week, Thomas will be looking to find his rhythm early and carry it into the final major of the season. Hopefully, this time he opens a window for a major trophy.