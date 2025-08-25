Justin Thomas Comes Clean on Current State of Mind as He Awaits Phone Call from Keegan Bradley

In 2023, Justin Thomas was a debated Ryder Cup pick after a shaky season, chosen by captain Zach Johnson over in-form players like Keegan Bradley. Many pointed to team chemistry over results. Now in 2025, Thomas sits 7th in the standings with 10,467 points, backed by a win at the RBC Heritage and three runner-up finishes, making his case far stronger.

Thomas sits just outside the automatic qualification, about 300 points short, meaning he’ll need a captain’s pick. After his T7 finish at the TOUR Championship, he was asked: “A couple of years ago, you weren’t here, and you had to sweat the phone call from the captain. How would you compare the feelings now to the feelings then as you’re awaiting that phone call?” Back in 2023, Thomas’s form told the story of a tough season. He played 21 events, made 15 cuts, but also missed 6 cuts and managed only 4 top-10 finishes with no wins or runner-up results. Reflecting on the question, Thomas told the media, “I don’t think there are adjectives to compare the two. I was in — I had three weeks to sweat it out, really. I knew I needed a lot of luck. I needed a lot more than I do right now, I would say. I feel a lot better about my chances, I would hope. It feels like forever ago, and I’m glad it does.”

USA Today via Reuters May 18, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Justin Thomas shakes hands with Keegan Bradley after they complete their the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Valhalla Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Clare Grant-USA TODAY Sports

Media further asked, “How would you compare the emotions of awaiting the call now?” He said, “It’s just different. Obviously finishing, I think it was, seventh or eighth or something like that in points, and feeling like I’ve done well in team events in the past, but obviously anything can happen, but I feel pretty good about it. Obviously, it’s all in the hands of Captain and the other guys on the team, but yeah.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His confidence is not unfounded. Thomas has already proven his value on the Ryder Cup stage. Since making his debut in 2018, he has played in three editions (2018, 2021, and 2023), competing in 13 matches and building a 7-4-2 record. That equates to a 53% win rate, a respectable return that highlights both his match-play experience and his ability to thrive in team settings. With his 2025 form—anchored by a win at the RBC Heritage and three runner-up finishes—Thomas has strengthened his case further, suggesting his numbers could improve if given another chance to represent the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, with Bradley’s statement, “It’s difficult because I want to put the team in the best position to win the Ryder Cup.” The dilemma for players is still strong. But it is not just for the players, as further sharing about the dilemma, Bradley questioned his spot on the team.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Keegan Bradley opens up about the controversial decision

All players outside the top six are biting their nails to get the call from the captain, but there is a huge twist being considered by the golfer. He said, “It’s a really strange thing to kind of ponder making the picks and then thinking about picking yourself.” Currently, apart from the top 6, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, and Patrick Cantlay are in great spots to be on the team.

Additionally, Cameron Young and Ben Griffin had a great season, including multiple notable finishes, and sit right inside the top-12. With all that going on at the back of Bradley’s mind, he is considering being the non-playing captain. At least, that’s what he has hinted at with his statements. In fact, with his assurance to the team, he hinted clearly at the decision that could be controversial.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He said, “But we’re going to do the best we can to make the right decision, and it’s going to be controversial to certain people either way. I’m prepared for that. I am confident whichever decision I make, it’s for the betterment of the team, and we’ll see.”

As a captain, the golfer, despite his win at the Travelers Championship and notable finish even at the TOUR Championship, might take the harsh decision for the team. Do you think being a non-playing captain is the right decision? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.