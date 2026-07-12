Justin Thomas Comments on DP World Tour Pro’s Unexpected Action That ‘Scared’ Him at Scottish Open

A hilarious moment occurred during the third round of the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open, involving partners Justin Thomas and Calum Hill. Thomas was taking a tee shot with the Scottish golfer standing next to him. As JT hit the shot, Hill shouted “fore” loudly. Thomas got rattled for a second and gave him a funny look. The American pro later shared the story of the hilarious moment on an Instagram Story, writing:

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“Can confirm, this scared the living $— out of me 🤣.”

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Hill is used to practicing on several links courses. They have tighter corridors and shared or adjacent fairways. Take, for example, Royal St. George’s, which has plenty of blind shots. Or there’s the Darley at Troon Links, Scotland, with tight fairways. Having played at many links courses growing up, shouting “fore” would have become a reflexive nature for the Scottish pro.

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It is not an unwanted shout, though. Golf balls can travel at over 100 miles per hour. Therefore, the R&A/USGA’s code of conduct states to shout “fore” if the ball has a chance of hitting someone. In fact, some reports say that the practice of shouting “fore” started in Scotland in the 18th century.

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However, Thomas is a visiting professional. He spends much of his time playing on the wider corridors of U.S. parkland courses. Therefore, he isn’t used to that type of shout, which is why he got rattled and started laughing.

Many fans have appreciated this humorous, unfiltered side of the 33-year-old. For instance, he had already shared an Instagram post about his visit to Scotland.

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The carousel post featured him making funny faces, as the caption read, “Different country, same weird faces I make when playing golf- @genesis_scottish_open edition.”

Similarly, JT topped a tee shot on the 18th hole of the third round at The Open 2022. His playing partner, Shane Lowry, poked fun at the shot, and the 16-time PGA Tour winner told him to “shut the f— up.”

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What most fans love about JT’s unfiltered side is his time with his daughter, Molly Grace Thomas. Ahead of the 2026 PGA Championship, he shared an Instagram post of himself and Molly on the swings. This prompted fans to call them “goofballs.” Many celebrated the playful father‑daughter dynamic.

Humor aside, Thomas struggled in the last round of the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open. He carded rounds of 69-67-69 at the co-sanctioned event and finished five-under par. However, the final round reflected the struggles he was facing at the start of the 2026 campaign: consistency.

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He had a birdie on the par-4 2nd, but then took a penalty on the 4th as his second shot landed in the left native area. As a result, he ended up with a triple bogey on the 4th. Thomas followed it with two bogeys and a birdie. The final-round fumble made him slide several positions on the leaderboard, and he finished with a cumulative score of two-under par 278.

Despite the trouble in the final round, JT will focus on the Open Championship next week.