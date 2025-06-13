Justin Thomas Creates Unwanted History After Missing U.S. Open Cut Three Years in a Row

Justin Thomas was gearing up for the 2025 U.S. Open when he decided to ask himself an important question: “Can I catch him [Scottie Scheffler] this year?” During a press conference ahead of the tournament, Thomas answered, “Maybe Scottie doesn’t play or something. You can’t really catch that if he keeps doing what he’s doing.” The reality is that Scottie Scheffler is indeed playing well (not so much at Oakmont, though), and with the way Justin Thomas is scoring at Oakmont, he appears farther away from catching up to Scheffler this season. The conditions at Oakmont CC aren’t in Thomas’s favor, and now he is on track to set a record that no golfer would want to achieve.

The issues for Justin Thomas began in the first round. He struggled with one double bogey and five bogeys and ended the day with 6-over 76. The turning point came on Hole 12 on Friday, where he narrowly missed a 26-foot birdie putt. Left with a 3.5-foot putt for par, he missed that short attempt and then failed to convert a 2.5-foot putt for bogey. Ultimately, Thomas recorded a frustrating four-putt double bogey, bringing his tournament score to nine-over-par. The result? He finished at 12 over par after 36 holes and is now set to miss the cut. For the third consecutive US Open.

In his 10 U.S. Open appearances, he has missed the cut in four of them. This year would be the fifth. Justin Thomas’s recent performance in major tournaments has been disappointing. He finished T36 at the 2025 Masters and missed the cut at the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, where he previously won his first major title in 2017. In his last 13 major starts, Thomas has recorded only one top-25 finish at the 2024 PGA Championship (T8) and 7 missed cuts, raising concerns about his form despite his elite abilities.

His last major win came at the 2022 PGA Championship, and his first win since then came at the 2025 RBC Heritage, giving a bit of hope to his fans, only to be crushed. Scottie Scheffler, on the other hand, isn’t doing very well at the 2025 U.S. Open; however, he is faring better than Thomas with his scores of 74 and 71. In his last 13 majors, Scheffler has achieved 9 top 10 finishes, including wins at the 2024 Masters and the 2025 PGA Championship. He has only one missed cut at the 2022 PGA Championship in these 13 major starts.

Undoubtedly, Thomas has a lot of catching up to do. However, Justin Thomas isn’t the only golfer to have made unwanted history at Oakmont.

Phil Mickelson has an unwanted Oakmont record up his sleeve

Ahead of the 2025 LIV Golf Virginia, Phil Mickelson hinted at retirement. Following his hint towards the 2025 U.S. Open possibly being his last attempt at a Grand Slam, he shared whether he had a competitive schedule: “I don’t have a great answer for you.” So, when the U.S. Open shared one specific Mickelson record, fans were in disarray.

Lefty first competed in a U.S. Open in 1990 at Medinah Country Club, where, despite a lackluster performance, he finished T-29, showcasing his potential. Since then, Mickelson has struggled at Oakmont, where he is competing for the fourth time since 1990. Notably, he holds the unwanted record of being the only player at Oakmont this week who also played there in 1994, finishing T-47 that year and missing the cut in his subsequent appearances in 2007 and 2016.

With the 2025 U.S. Open likely being his last due to the expiration of his 2021 PGA Championship exemption, fans wondered if Oakmont would finally bring him the success he has long pursued. Mickelson has endured 35 years without a U.S. Open victory, accumulating six runner-up finishes throughout his career. Despite the hope, Phil Mickelson hasn’t performed very strongly. After 36 holes, he has +8 on his scorecard.

