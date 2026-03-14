Justin Thomas Delivers Strong Statement on Scottie Scheffler’s Upsetting Golf Struggle at Tpc Sawgrass

Scottie Scheffler shot even-par 72 in both rounds of the 2026 Players Championship, surviving the cut at T41 after the line moved to two-over amid toughening Friday conditions. For a two-time defending champion who arrived at TPC Sawgrass with five top-12 finishes already banked in 2026, that is not the script anyone expected. The course has a history of doing this to elite players, and through 36 holes, it had done it again.

“Yeah, I’ve played this tournament on the cut line the last couple holes, and it’s not fun. It’s unlike any other place we play because it’s over or not in one swing. If you’re on the cut line and you’re standing on 17, if you hit it in the water, you’re all but done. Then the same kind of goes for 18 on the tee shot. It’s every bit as hard as trying to win a golf tournament.”

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Justin Thomas, positioned inside the top 10 after a 4-under 68 on Thursday, addressed Scheffler’s situation directly in his post-round press conference.

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Thomas did not look to deflect or soften his words. He pointed directly to the pressure that Sawgrass creates. Water is in play on 17 of the 18 holes. Only the 9th is safe. The island green on the par-3 17th has ended tournaments for players in much stronger positions than Scheffler was this week. Sawgrass does not offer any leniency. A right miss off the tee here brings consequences that would not exist on any other PGA Tour course. And he had more to say.

“No, you can just tell. It’s just timing and trying to match it up. He’s still hitting shots that not many people on planet earth can hit in the same rounds. It’s just golf. He’s been hitting it pretty much where he wants within like a blanket size for what seems like two or three years. He’s still had a pretty damned good year. I know I’d trade with him, but I’m probably not the person to ask.”

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This isn’t a crisis, just a timing problem at a course that’s especially tough on timing mistakes. Scheffler’s strong short game kept both rounds from getting out of hand. Just two hours after his opening 72, he was back on the range in the pouring rain, working with coach Randy Smith. That kind of dedication explains why the PGA Tour called him a “golf sicko.” Scheffler’s 2026 season had started strong, with a 27-under finish at the American Express and five top-12s in six starts. But something broke at Arnold Palmer, and 36 holes at Sawgrass haven’t fixed it.

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Thomas knows firsthand what it means to lose form. After microdiscectomy surgery in November, he shot 79-79 at Bay Hill and finished last. Then, at Sawgrass, he turned it around with a 4-under 68, gaining in every category. When Thomas speaks about Scheffler, he does so with the authority of someone who has just experienced the other side. Form is never guaranteed, and Thomas has shown that better than most.

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Scheffler’s position through 36 holes is not unprecedented at this course, and the history of world No. 1s at Sawgrass offers a useful frame for what comes next.

Scheffler isn’t the first World No. 1 TPC Sawgrass has humbled

TPC Sawgrass was designed by Pete Dye to test precision. On this course, reputation counts for nothing if execution falters. Water is in play on nearly every hole. The 17th green punishes mistakes, and the 18th tee shot requires full commitment. In 2001, Tiger Woods came in as world No. 1, shot a two-over 74 to start, and missed the cut. His putting could not make up for the course’s difficulty.

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Jason Day, the world No. 1 in 2016, shot an opening even-par 72 amid iron play lapses, made the cut, and faded to T25 without threatening the lead.

Rory McIlroy had a similar experience in 2019. He started with a one-over 73 and finished T9. Like Day and Woods, he came in with every advantage, but Sawgrass does not care about rankings. Scheffler’s current T41 is not unusual. Woods’ missing the cut in 2001 shows how this course can expose even the best.

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The common thread is not where they finished, but why. Sawgrass exposes any weakness off the tee or in a player’s mechanics, no matter who is playing.

Scheffler is five to seven shots behind the leaders. That gap can be closed, but only if he finds his form quickly.