Justin Thomas Drops F-Bomb on Hot Mic as Wyndham Championship Finale Turns Ugly

Sunday’s final round at Sedgefield Country Club got tense fast for Justin Thomas. As he battled through the final round of the Wyndham Championship, a hot mic caught him losing his cool in a moment that quickly made the rounds online.

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Cameras picked up Thomas mid-swing, and what followed was pure frustration. “G****it,” Thomas could be heard shouting.

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The outburst was aimed squarely at his shot, which didn’t go his way and landed on a thick side of the grass. NUCLR Golf shared the clip on X, and it has racked up hundreds of views within hours.

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Thomas’s final round has had its fair share of rough stretches. On the front nine, he opened with par on the first three holes before finding his groove and carded birdies on the 4th, 5th, and 6th, then parred the 7th and 8th to finish the front nine with a 32. But the back nine is where things got tougher for him. He birdied on the 10th to start strong, but a bogey on the par-3 12th broke his rhythm. He steadied himself on the 13th but dropped another shot with a bogey on the par-4 14th. He closed out his day, eventually with birdies on 15 and 16, to post a 34 on the back and a 66 for the day.

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Thomas has been down this road before. Back at the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, he missed a short par putt and was caught on a live Golf Channel broadcast using a slur. He apologized immediately after the round, calling it inexcusable.

More recent flare-ups have stayed lighter. At the 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a missed birdie putt triggered a mic’d-up “Jesus f**** Christ” that went viral.

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Moments like these keep surfacing because broadcasters mic players for nearly every shot now, catching whatever slips out. Whether Thomas pays for it beyond the embarrassment of a viral clip is hard to say. The PGA Tour can fine players for on-course profanity under its player handbook, but it doesn’t disclose fine amounts, so there’s no way to confirm one either way. Golf’s governing bodies did roll out a new conduct code at this year’s majors, one that escalates from a warning to a two-stroke penalty for repeat outbursts, but the Tour hasn’t brought that system to regular-season stops like the Wyndham.

Thomas’s overall week at Sedgefield

Away from the outburst, Thomas was putting together a solid week. He carded rounds of 66, 70, 66 through three days, sitting at 8-under and tied for 24th heading into the final round. He also rolled in a 27-foot birdie putt on the 6th earlier in the round.

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Three years ago, Thomas needed a birdie chip on the 72nd hole just to sneak into the FedEx Cup playoffs. It slid by, and he missed out. This time he wasn’t playing the Wyndham for his season, he was already locked into the playoff field before he teed off Thursday, which is part of why Sunday’s stumble read as more comic than costly. He’ll take that same game to Memphis next week for the St. Jude Championship, the first stop of the playoffs now that the regular season has wrapped.