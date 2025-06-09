Justin Thomas Forced To Accept Bitter Truth About Scottie Scheffler Weeks After Challenging World No.1

As the golf world sets its sights on the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont from June 12 to 15, Justin Thomas arrives with something to prove—and someone to chase. Once a world No. 1 himself, Thomas enters this week not just contending for a title, but reckoning with how far Scottie Scheffler has pulled away from the field. At the U.S. Open Press Conference on June 9, 2025, Thomas offered a refreshingly candid view of that gap.

“It’s still on my mind,” Thomas admitted when asked about regaining the top spot. “I even had the thought last week of — I’m sure some people will laugh — but if I can even catch him this year. Win however many tournaments the rest of the year, and maybe Scottie doesn’t play or something.” That telling mix of ambition and resignation sums up where Thomas stands in mid-2025. Scheffler, with three victories this year—including a dominant win at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the PGA Championship, and the Memorial tournament—is not just world No.1, he’s in his own tier. Thomas, meanwhile, missed the cut at the PGA Championship and posted a T52 at Augusta.

Pressed further about what makes Scheffler so uncatchable, Thomas praised his rival’s complete command of the game. “Every single aspect of his game is unbelievable. I think his mental game is better than anybody out here,” Thomas said. “He just doesn’t make any mistakes and almost kind of lets himself be in contention versus forces himself in contention. He just seems to be playing better.” That praise comes from someone who knows what it takes to reach the summit. Thomas is a 15-time PGA Tour winner, a two-time major champion, and a former World No. 1. While he endured a winless drought that stretched over two years, he finally broke through with a victory earlier this season at the Zurich Classic, teaming with Jordan Spieth. Though it wasn’t an individual title, the win marked a turning point in confidence. Still, compared to Scheffler’s solo dominance, Thomas’s path back to the top remains steep.

Now, JT’s evident acceptance of Scheffler’s dominance sure is a stark evolution from the optimism he exuded just six months ago. Let’s rewind to January of 2025.

From JT’s bold claims to harsh realities

Back in January, ahead of the season opener at The Sentry, Thomas told reporters, “I still fully believe that I can have a year like Scottie just had.” That meant seven wins, a green jacket, and dominance start to finish. “I have a lot of faith and capability in my game,” Thomas insisted. “I feel like I’m working on the right things.” His conviction came despite a winless 2024 season. Though he showed glimpses of form early—with a T3 at The American Express and T6 at Pebble Beach—his campaign faded. He ended 2024 with a runner-up finish at the Zozo, but it wasn’t enough for a Presidents Cup nod, a snub Thomas admitted left him “excited to play a little pissed off” in the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Now, six months into the season, the results haven’t turned too favorable. However, Thomas was able to clear his winless drought by clinching the title of the 2025 RBC Heritage. But was this win a sign of JT’s emergence among the top golfers, or was it just a one-trick pony moment? Meanwhile, Scheffler continues to redefine consistency, dominating even the game’s best. Thomas may still have a point to prove, but as he conceded, “Scottie doesn’t seem to be showing any signs of slowing down or wanting to.” The bitter truth for Thomas? Even if he gets everything right, it might not be enough—because golf’s No. 1 isn’t just winning; he’s separating.