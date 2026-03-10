Justin Thomas Gives Cryptic Update About Tiger Woods’s Stance on PGA of America’s Ryder Cup Request

For months, American golf has been overshadowed by the question: Who will captain Team USA at the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor? Tiger Woods remains the name they want, but no decision has been made yet. Justin Thomas, perhaps closest to Woods on Tour, is not offering any certainty either.

“I think it’s just kind of waiting. We wait and see,” Thomas said when asked during the PLAYERS Championship presser whether formal discussions had taken place about the next captaincy.

Justin Thomas is part of those conversations through his seat on the Ryder Cup committee, and he acknowledged that internal talks are underway but kept the specifics private, as is standard for committee proceedings. What his response did signal, though, is that no timeline is set in stone, and the decision is still very much open.

This response carries weight precisely because Thomas and Tiger Woods are close. Tiger Woods has openly referred to Thomas as his “little brother,” and their relationship extends beyond just playing together. The two practice together and spend time with each other’s families, and Thomas has built a strong rapport with Woods’s son Charlie, too.

So when Thomas mentioned Woods will not take something on unless he can fully commit, it comes from firsthand knowledge of how Woods operates. Woods is juggling two board seats and a seat on the PGA Tour’s policy committee, and JT has made clear that Woods himself believes a half-committed captaincy would be a disservice to the team.

“He is not going to do anything if he cannot fully be into it and give it his full attention,” Thomas also said.

Imago Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times

When Tiger Woods captained the United States at the 2019 Presidents Cup in Melbourne, the Americans won in a close finish, and Thomas said it was the best golf he had personally seen Woods play. He gave his players simple instructions: just put it into play. Justin Thomas recalled that Woods’s intensity on the course during those matches had a visible effect on the younger players in the team room.

Justin Thomas might be okay with seeing how things pan out, but outside voices about the captaincy decision are growing louder.

Former European Ryder Cup captain Bernard Gallacher has been less patient about the delay. He pointed to Nicklaus, Palmer, and Ben Hogan, who agreed to captain the team without deliberating.

“It was a big shock to me that Tiger said he felt he couldn’t do it,” Gallacher said.

The PGA of America wants a decision before the 2026 Masters in April. Tiger Woods has confirmed his Achilles is no longer a concern, but his back remains unresolved, and that uncertainty is hanging over both a potential Augusta return and the captaincy call. Until there is a change in circumstances, Thomas’s response remains unchanged: we must wait and observe.

But if he chooses to deny, then who will be next in line? Well, the analyst has already weighed in.

Move on from Tiger Woods: Chamblee makes the case for a different U.S. captain

While the Woods captaincy debate dominates headlines, Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee thinks American golf is fixating on the wrong name. His pick for Adare Manor is Justin Leonard, arguing that Woods has plenty of time to captain future teams and is currently too consumed by PGA Tour governance work.

Chamblee also pointed to Tiger Woods’s personal circumstances, noting his desire to spend time with Charlie at home and a likely interest in competing on the PGA Tour Champions. In his view, the Big Cat simply has bigger priorities right now than absorbing the full weight of a Ryder Cup captaincy.

The argument has practical logic behind it. The captaincy is not a ceremonial role. It demands months of preparation, player relationship-building, and strategic planning. A captain who cannot fully commit to that process puts the team at a disadvantage before competition even begins.

Bradley’s 2025 defeat at Bethpage Black has intensified the pressure. With the United States looking to reclaim the trophy in Ireland, Chamblee’s broader point is straightforward: find the person most able to do the job now, rather than waiting on a decision that may never come.