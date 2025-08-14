Justin Thomas Gives Golf World Hope With New Routine Ahead of Second Playoff Event

2025 has been a rocky one for JT. While he did end his winless streak, ending his first win as a father at RBC Heritage, he has missed two cuts at majors after that. PGA Championship and the US Open. He made it to the playoffs, though, and finished 28th in Memphis. Now at the BMW Championship, Justin Thomas was back on the practice range a day before the event at Caves Valley Golf Club. To practice, obviously. It came with a side of motivation!

He shared on Instagram, “Post redo impressions: Caves Valley is still very hot and hilly @bmwchamps. Great week for some nice mid-iron play.” Thomas was clearly focused on fine-tuning his swing for the week. The last time he played at Caves Valley, he finished tied for 39th, so putting in serious practice was essential if he wanted to contend this time. His preparation also reflects the same dedication he showed earlier in the season.

At the Players Championship, Justin Thomas showed one of his favorite practice moves. He swings with just his right arm. He gets into his stance, swings that arm back to the top, and holds it straight. No club and no left hand. JT explained why he does it:

“Width [in my right arm] is something I’ve always tried to work on in my swing. I have a tendency, especially with longer clubs, to get long. My arms kind of run on. If I can keep the width, it’s harder for my backswing to get too long.” It is not just a quirky habit. It helps him stay in control, avoid overswinging, and keep everything in sync.

“When I get off, everything’s not in sync. Maybe my body will stop turning but my arms will keep going. When I think of width, you can still take it back far, but you take it back far with your body, not with your arms,” Thomas said at the time.

By focusing on moving the club back with his body rather than just his arms, he keeps everything in sync and avoids overswinging. It also helps him maintain width in his swing, which adds power without sacrificing control. These small tweaks make a big difference when it counts in the course.

View this post on Instagram

Justin takes his practice seriously, and it shows in the small tricks he uses on the range. He often sets up obstacles around the ball. Sometimes it is alignment sticks, other times a range basket, or even another ball placed nearby. In the penultimate slide of pictures he shared recently, he used a putting mirror. The goal is to force himself to swing exactly the way he wants. He says it all started with his dad when he was young, and it just stuck.

“I feel like I just react and respond well to objects or sticks or whatever it is, and I’m able to just kind of react to them,” he once shared. He even uses the drill with other golfers in pro-ams to challenge their swings.

Justin’s attention to detail and unique practice methods clearly show how much work goes into his swing. That dedication was on full display at Caves Valley Golf Club, where his recent swing practice caught a lot of fans’ attention.

Justin Thomas’s Practice Sparks Reactions at Caves Valley

One fan reacted to JT’s practice at Caves Valley by saying, “I’m feeling another 61 incoming on Saturday to lead JT to a guaranteed spot in the Ryder Cup!!!! Let’s fricken go JT.” The fan was clearly thinking back to Thomas’s amazing performance at the RBC Heritage earlier this season. He opened with a 61 in the first round and followed it with 69, 69, and 68, finishing strong to take the win. Watching him practice at Caves Valley, fans were hoping to see another round like that.

Following the saga of high hopes from JT, one fan wrote, “And get it done this week, big guy! 🔥🔥🔥Ryder Cup needs you this year.” Thomas currently sits 9th in the FedEx Cup standings with 2,395 points. While his spot on the Ryder Cup team isn’t officially confirmed yet, and it’s indeed a stressful position for him, many predict he could be a captain’s pick, just like 2023. Fans also think he is the perfect fit for the Ryder Cup role, given his experience and strong form this season.

Fans watching Thomas at Caves Valley were quick to point out, “His swing has to be the best example for hip rotation!” They were noticing how smoothly his hips turn with every swing, helping him get both power and control.

Another fan added, “That 8 iron go 200 tho.” For most golfers, even professionals, an 8-iron usually travels around 140 to 170 yards, depending on strength and technique. Seeing Justin Thomas send an 8-iron to 200 yards is unusual because it requires exceptional swing speed, perfect contact, and precise mechanics. Fans were reacting to just how much power and control he can generate, making a mid-iron carry much farther than expected.

One fan reacted to Justin Thomas being paired with Tommy Fleetwood at the BMW Championship, saying, “Paired with Tommy again. There’s a romance in the mix.” This pairing caught fans’ attention because Thomas and Fleetwood have been grouped multiple times this season, including the 2025 Open Championship. Fans enjoy watching the duo on the course and were excited to see them paired once more at Caves Valley.

Thomas’s precise practice and powerful swing at Caves Valley left fans impressed and excited to see him in action this week. Are you excited to see JT at BMW Championship?