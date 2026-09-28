Justin Thomas Gives Honest Verdict on Playing With Jackson Koivun: ‘I Hate To Give Him As Much Credit But’

Jackson Koivun became a key figure in Team USA’s Presidents Cup bid just three months after turning professional. The 21-year-old made an immediate impact in his debut, posting a 2-0-1 record while primarily partnering with Justin Thomas. His strong performances quickly caught the attention of his teammates, including the two-time major champion, who has now offered his honest assessment of Koivun and the impression the young star made on the U.S. team.

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“I was extremely impressed,” Thomas told the media. “Obviously, I know these guys on the team better than Jackson, but I feel like I probably knew him the best just in terms of being around him and just the last couple of years and whatnot. I hate to give him as much credit as I am, but he is really good at golf. He’s really just… he gets it. He’s very mature.

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“It was really cool to kind of just watch him do his thing. I’ll never in my life forget the smile he had on his face when he put the tee in the ground on Thursday morning, and he was about to hit. I think he kind of blacked out and went to pick up the tee, didn’t pick up the tee. It was just laying right there when I went to put my tee in the ground. It’s kind of cool to get to experience those moments with someone.”

Koivun and Thomas, of course, already shared an agent and opened with a dominant 4-and-3 fourball win over Corey Conners and Nico Echavarria. The rookie then rested on Friday when the International team secured a 5-0 sweep. The pair then halved their Saturday fourball match. Koivun’s most significant contribution to the team’s eventual 13-17 victory came in Sunday’s singles.

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Snedeker, who selected Jackson Koivun via captain’s pick, claimed that the American players erupted in excitement when they learned Koivun would face Si-woo Kim in Sunday’s singles. The 45-year-old said he trusted the 21-year-old to handle the pressure, believing he was ready for the stage.

“I put him in a big spot today, a really big spot. That was a massive match. If we were going to have any chance today, he had to win that match.”

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And lo and behold, Koivun delivered. On Sunday, the rookie defeated Kim 2-up, a result that guaranteed Team USA at least a tie. But Koivun’s contribution meant more than simply securing a crucial point. In the aftermath of the U.S. victory, he was among the first American players to lift the Presidents Cup trophy during the closing ceremony—a fitting moment for a debutant who had made such an immediate impact. The significance of the accomplishment was evident in Koivun’s own words.

“I had some goals, but for it to come this quickly is definitely shocking, and I’m just thankful and grateful for the trust the captains put in me to put me out in three of the five matches.”

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With the biennial team event now in the rearview mirror, Koivun’s remarkable rise looks even more striking. The 21-year-old became the first player since Jordan Spieth in 2013 to begin a year without a Tour card and still earn a spot on the Presidents Cup team. Yet considering how rapidly his professional career took off, his selection no longer feels quite so surprising.

Koivun turned professional in June and made his PGA Tour debut just a month later at the John Deere Classic. From there, the rookie wasted little time making his presence felt, capturing his first PGA Tour title at the 3M Open later that month after holding off World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. That breakthrough proved to be no fluke. Koivun followed it with three more top-10 finishes, ultimately earning a place in the season-ending playoffs and continuing a meteoric rise that eventually carried him onto the Presidents Cup stage.

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For a player who turned professional only a few months ago, Koivun’s rise has been nothing short of remarkable. His impressive Presidents Cup debut has only amplified the intrigue surrounding his rapid ascent and raised expectations for what could come next in his burgeoning career.