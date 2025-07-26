Justin Thomas Had His Stereotypes Shattered by Adam Sandler During Happy Gilmore 2 Shoot

The most anticipated film for golf fans is finally out, and the buzz is real. Happy Gilmore 2 has officially been released, and it’s already making waves on the internet. Starring the legendary Adam Sandler, the sequel doesn’t just bring back the laughs, it also brings in a few familiar faces from the PGA Tour. And one of them is Justin Thomas, whose recent social media post about the film has sent fans into a frenzy. And his caption? Let’s just say it’s not your typical promo blurb, and it’s got fans reading between the lines.

Justin Thomas took to Instagram to celebrate the release of the film on Netflix, posting a photo of himself alongside Sandler with the caption — “Happy Gilmore 2 is officially live on @Netflix! Still can’t believe I got to be part of this. Huge thanks to @Adamsandler and the crew for letting us golfers get in on the fun. Adam ruins the theory of never meet your heroes because he exceeded all expectations. He was so amazing to everyone and made us feel so welcome. Go give it a watch!” For Thomas, a PGA Tour star who has spent his career under pressure and in the spotlight, stepping onto the set was a dream. But it was Sandler’s warmth and generosity that left the biggest impression, and completely shattered the stereotype that Thomas had heard.

The caption hinted at an experience that flipped the script on the typical celebrity encounter. Thomas admitted to having that age-old skepticism — the one that says “never meet your heroes” because they’ll inevitably let you down. But Sandler, known for his brash on-screen humor and wild antics in several films, proved to be the polar opposite off-camera. According to Thomas, the comic legend went out of his way to make everyone on set feel valued and comfortable, particularly the PGA Tour players stepping into unfamiliar territory. Thomas’ behind-the-scenes praise resonated with fans, leaving everyone even more excited to tune in and watch the film.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

While the movie is guaranteed to bring comedy, it’s the behind-the-scenes story that’s winning hearts. Adam Sandler, still a class act, still a legend, and if Justin Thomas has anything to say about it, maybe the best ‘hero’ a golf star could hope to meet. And yes, in case you’re wondering, Thomas did in fact land a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2, part of a crew of pro golfers who got to share screen time with Sandler in what’s shaping up to be a nostalgic, irreverent return to one of golf’s most iconic cult classics.

Other PGA Tour stars alongside Justin Thomas

Happy Gilmore 2 brings together an impressive lineup of PGA Tour stars, besides other celebrities and sportspeople. Alongside Justin Thomas, the film features Scottie Scheffler, the current World No. 1. Scheffler, who was spotted with his wife even at the premiere of the movie, is fresh off a win at Royal Portrush. While Scheffler has been carrying around his latest accessory, the Claret Jug, everywhere, he decided to skip carrying it at the premiere. Joining him are Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Jordan Spieth — all multiple major champions with a combined wealth of experience and victories that add serious credibility to the film.

The movie also features several other fan favorites, from seasoned champions like Keegan Bradley and Rickie Fowler to up-and-coming stars like Will Zalatoris. Even Collin Morikawa, who is currently facing a rough career stretch with poor form this year, is among the star-studded cast. The film also features legends like Jim Furyk and Corey Pavin, both major champions and PGA Tour veterans now competing on the Champions Tour. This blend of current tour leaders and seasoned pros gives Happy Gilmore 2 a unique energy, balancing comedic chaos with genuine golf expertise, making it a must-watch for fans of the sport and the original cult classic alike.