Justin Thomas Has Strange Experience That Went Nearly Unnoticed During Golf’s Final Major

While Scottie Scheffler took home the Claret Jug, another storyline that stood out at the Royal Portrush was when Justin Thomas took to X after his final round at the Open — “Four days in a row @TheOpen just wasn’t enough… what do I do tomorrow??? I’ll be so confused not golfing with @TommyFleetwood.” The comment left many scratching their heads, and as fans tried to decode the meaning behind his post, it became clear that something unusual — and oddly compelling — had unfolded during those four rounds.

It started when Tommy Fleetwood, ever the fan favorite and known for his dry wit, took to social media following the final round of The Open to share his reflections. “It’s no secret that I love The Open, the best tournament of the year!! Well done @therandagolf @theopen for a great week in Portrush. Congratulations to @scottie.scheffler you continue to have us all admire in awe! Thank you for all the support out there it was special as always and I really appreciate it!” he wrote. But it was the cheeky sign-off directed at Justin Thomas that caught the eye: “@justinthomas34 see you tomorrow 😂.”

The post alluded to a rare occurrence at a major championship, or any tournament for that matter — Fleetwood and Thomas were paired together for all four rounds— something that typically only happens by coincidence or via identical scoring. For the first two days, players are in the same groupings regardless of their scoring. Such consistency in pairing, especially at a major, is highly unusual and didn’t go unnoticed by the players themselves. Thomas, never one to shy away from a bit of social media banter, even commented under Fleetwood’s post, “Not gonna know what to do with myself tomorrow.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy Fleetwood (@officialtommyfleetwood) Expand Post

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

JT’s comment landed not just as a humorous exaggeration, but as a nod to how quickly habits form under tournament conditions, and hinting jokingly that he would almost be lost without Fleetwood by his side. The exchange perfectly captured the absurdity and charm of their week together, which was a result of their performance throughout the week.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Justin Thomas & Tommy Fleetwood’s performance at the Open

The first two days at Royal Portrush, Thomas shot 1-over par & 2-under par, while Fleetwood shot 2-over and 3-under. Ultimately, they were both tied 26th after the first two days, bringing their two-day tally to 1-under par. The duo was paired with Northern Ireland’s very own Rory McIlroy on the first two days.

Thomas couldn’t help but share his thoughts after the second round, after he narrowly made the cut — “What an atmosphere alongside @rorymcilroy @officialtommyfleetwood the first two days, some incredible support and crowds out there. I look forward to trying to make some noise of my own this weekend @theopen!” The English golfer also praised the playing experience he had with Rory, as he wrote on X, “Privilege to play in front of the home crowds the last two days with their hero Rory McIlroy.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Thomas & Fleetwood’s similar form then continued into moving day, where they remained neck-and-neck in a tie for 29th after they both shot 2-under. By then, it was clear that the two seemed to have gotten comfortable in each other’s company as they were paired for the final round together. While Fleetwood ultimately recovered in rankings and finished tied 16th, Thomas dipped after a level par round to tied 34th. While both players didn’t challenge for the Claret Jug this time around, they walked away with a story few in golf can tell — and maybe a friendship forged deeper by an Open week spent side-by-side.