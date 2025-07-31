Justin Thomas Has Unexpected Reunion After Skipping PGA Tour Event for Hometown Tournament

Justin Thomas may have skipped a PGA Tour stop this week, but for good reason. Thomas will not be teeing it up at Sedgefield, Greensboro this year at the Wyndham Championship. After back-to-back starts at the Scottish Open (T22) and The Open (T34), the Louisville native chose rest over another grind. With the FedExCup playoffs approaching, many top players, including Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, are doing the same. But Thomas didn’t just head home to recharge. Back at Harmony Landing, the course where it all began, he ran into a familiar face. What started as a quiet return quickly turned into an unexpected reunion—one that brought back years of memories.

That familiar face? Jerónimo “Jero” Sanchez Montalvo—a junior golfer- Thomas first met years ago during a WGC event in Mexico. Now, the two have crossed paths again at the very course Thomas grew up playing: Harmony Landing. This week, the club is hosting the AJGA Justin Thomas Junior Championship, a tournament Thomas founded roughly a decade ago to give back to the junior golf community.

Sanchez, now based in Montgomery, Texas, is one of the rising players in the field, and his presence struck a chord with Thomas. What was once a brief connection between a young fan and a Tour star has come full circle, unfolding into a reunion that Thomas proudly announced on social media.

Their story came full circle in more ways than one, both on and off the course. Jero Sanchez shared a touching side-by-side on his Instagram story: one photo from five years ago, showing a young Sanchez standing next to Thomas and a golf bag, and another from the present, with both wearing polos and Titleist caps, now peers on the same turf. He captioned it, “5 years apart… good to see you again @justinthomas34.” Thomas, clearly moved, reposted the story to his account, adding: “My buddy from WGC Mexico is all grown up and now playing my @ajagolf event… so cool! Great seeing you and best of luck @jerosanchez_!” The story wasn’t just nostalgic—it captured the essence of mentorship, growth, and how a single meeting can quietly plant the seeds of inspiration.

Jero Sanchez is beginning to stand out in his own right. The 17-year-old from Montgomery, Texas, has already dipped his toes into elite junior competition. The 15-year-old has already begun making his mark on the AJGA circuit.

Ranked 1,369 with 4.203 total points, he’s competed in two national-level events this season—finishing 72nd at the Wyndham Invitational presented by Odyssey and 51st at the Patrick Reed AJGA Junior Championship. Still early on, Sanchez is proving he’s not afraid to compete at a high level. However, consistency remains an area for improvement, as reflected in some of his higher-scoring rounds under pressure.

With a 2027 graduation on the horizon, Sanchez’s name is worth watching as his game continues to mature.

Justin Thomas Doubles Down on His Roots With Staggering Donations

Instead of chasing FedExCup points this week, Justin Thomas turned his focus to the future of the game. Hosting the 10th edition of his junior championship, Thomas used the milestone as more than a reunion with his past. Through his foundation, he donated $40,000 to support every participant in the field. Thomas ensured young golfers have the financial support to pursue their aspirations.

It’s a full-circle moment for Thomas, once a junior here, now mentoring the next generation. “Some of these kids are about to go into the most really fun part of their life, whether it’s going to play college golf somewhere or just going to college,” Thomas said. “To me, it was such a big jump, but in a good way. I tell all these kids to enjoy it.”

The nostalgia hits home for Thomas every time he walks the grounds. “I see all the kids down on the chipping green and just the amount of hours I spent in my life down there… I can’t even fathom the amount of mozzarella sticks I’ve had inside that pool house for lunch,” he said, smiling.

Even as his career evolves, Thomas shows that success means more when shared.