Justin Thomas & Jon Rahm Had Totally Opposite Reactions to Rory McIlroy’s Star Treatment

Back in 2023, a frustrated Jon Rahm expressed his discontent with the excessive presence of photographers and camera crews following his group during the first round of The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool. Rahm, who carded a lackluster 3-over 74, claimed that the media’s presence hindered his pace, saying, “I’m trying to walk and there are way too many people in my way and I can’t go at my pace because they are in my way.” He also took issue with a boom mic operator keeping up with Rory McIlroy‘s pace while he was dealing with a tough moment on the 18th hole.

As a result, photographers and the camera crew have been instructed to give Rahm more space in the second round. But it seems other PGA Tour stars are not Rahm when it comes to Rory McIlroy’s popularity.

In stark contrast to Rahm’s frustration, Rory McIlroy’s playing partners at the Open Championship seemed to thrive in the electric atmosphere, with Fleetwood posting on Instagram, “Privilege to play in front of the home crowds the last two days with their hero @rorymcilroy. Better day today for me and looking forward to a big push this weekend!!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Justin Thomas also chimed in, praising the incredible support and crowds that accompanied their group throughout the first two days, posting on Instagram, “What an atmosphere alongside @rorymcilroy @officialtommyfleetwood the first two days, some incredible support and crowds out there.” It’s clear that McIlroy’s presence drew massive attention, but for his playing partners, it was an experience to cherish rather than a nuisance to navigate.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Well, the reason behind Thomas and Fleetwood’s support for McIlroy’s popularity may be due to the incredible support he receives from the crowd. As the 2025 Masters winner himself noted, “Absolutely incredible,” said McIlroy of his backing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy Fleetwood (@officialtommyfleetwood) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I feel the support of an entire country out there, which is a wonderful position to be in, but at the same time, you don’t want to let them down.” Well, if McIlroy wants to win over the fans, he sure knows what not to do.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rory McIlroy doesn’t want to make the same mistake he made 6 years ago

Back in 2019, Rory McIlroy’s Open Championship campaign at Royal Portrush ended in disaster, with a 79 in the first round and a missed cut. “It was a hard pill to swallow, but at the same time, I left myself too much to do,” he admitted. This time around, McIlroy is determined to make a strong impression, and after two rounds, he’s feeling good about his chances. McIlroy shot a solid 69 in the second round, one stroke better than his opening 70, and while he’s still five shots behind clubhouse leader Brian Harman, he’s optimistic about his chances.

With the crowd’s energy fueling him, McIlroy is aware that he needs to play smart and pick his moments. “You know the holes you have to make par, you know the holes you have to make birdie, and everyone sort of has to play the golf course the same way,” he said. As he prepares for the weekend, McIlroy knows he’ll need to bring his A-game. “I’m going to need to have it all under control and have it sort of all firing over the weekend to make a run.” So, can he? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!